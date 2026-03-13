Zydus Wellness Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

L&T Technology Services Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd spiked 9.00% to Rs 423.3 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6199 shares in the past one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd surged 7.09% to Rs 3349.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16166 shares in the past one month.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd soared 6.50% to Rs 255.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37962 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd advanced 6.22% to Rs 57.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd jumped 4.59% to Rs 219.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90156 shares in the past one month.

