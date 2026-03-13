Friday, March 13, 2026 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Wellness Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zydus Wellness Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

L&T Technology Services Ltd, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, IFCI Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 March 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd spiked 9.00% to Rs 423.3 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6199 shares in the past one month.

 

L&T Technology Services Ltd surged 7.09% to Rs 3349.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16166 shares in the past one month.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd soared 6.50% to Rs 255.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37962 shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd advanced 6.22% to Rs 57.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 66.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd jumped 4.59% to Rs 219.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54313 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90156 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Coimbatore for developing plotted residential project

ACE inks JV agreement with Japanese firm KATO Works for building heavy cranes

Prime Minister to transfer Rs 18,640 crore directly into accounts of 9.32 crore farmers under PM-Kisan scheme

Hazoor Multi Projects bags NHAI user fee collection contract in Karnataka

United Breweries slips after receiving GST demand order

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

