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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Wellness Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zydus Wellness Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Senco Gold Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2026.

Senco Gold Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Kesoram Industries Ltd and Samhi Hotels Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 April 2026.

Zydus Wellness Ltd spiked 15.27% to Rs 511.8 at 11:44 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Senco Gold Ltd soared 11.06% to Rs 321.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26644 shares in the past one month.

V-Mart Retail Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 601.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87746 shares in the past one month.

Kesoram Industries Ltd added 9.95% to Rs 9.39. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samhi Hotels Ltd advanced 7.49% to Rs 147.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76057 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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