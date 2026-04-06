Zydus Wellness stock climbs sharply, up 17% in three days

Shares of Zydus Wellness surged 12.31% to Rs 498.65, extending gains to 17.03% over the three trading sessions.

The sharp rally comes even as the company disclosed that its UK-based step-down subsidiary, Comfort Click Ltd, received a VAT-related penalty order of EUR 19,472.57 from Spanish tax authorities for Q1 2021.

Comfort Click said it intends to appeal the order and clarified that there is no impact on its financials or operations. The Street appears to have taken comfort from the managements assurance, viewing the development as non-material.

Zydus Wellness is a leading Indian consumer company dedicated to health and wellness through its two core segments: food & nutrition and personal care.

On a consolidated basis, Zydus Wellness reported net loss of Rs 39.90 crore in Q3 December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.40 crore in Q3 December 2024. Net sales surged 113.69% YoY to Rs 963.30 crore in Q3 December 2025.