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Home / Markets / Commodities / Brent surpasses $90 as US-Iran conflict fuels fresh oil price rally

Brent surpasses $90 as US-Iran conflict fuels fresh oil price rally

Brent crude futures climbed $2.69, or ‌3.05%, to $90.79 by 2343 GMT, touching the highest since June 11, extending gains after rising 15.9% last week, its biggest weekly gain since April

West Asia, Crude Oil, India oil reserves

The West Asia conflict escalated over the weekend with the US conducting a ninth straight night of attacks against Iran, while US allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported more Iranian ‌strikes

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

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Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, with Brent surpassing $90 a barrel, as the United States and Iran ​expanded attacks in the West Asia that have curbed ​energy shipments in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed $2.69, or ‌3.05%, to $90.79 by 2343 GMT, touching the highest since June 11, extending gains after rising 15.9% last week, its biggest weekly gain since April.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.68 a barrel, up $2.19, or 2.65%, the loftiest since June 12. Front-month prices gained 15.5% last week, the largest weekly ascent since early March.

The West Asia conflict escalated over the weekend with the US conducting a ninth straight night of attacks against Iran, while US allies Kuwait and Bahrain reported more Iranian ‌strikes.

 

In recent days both sides have taken aim at shipping traffic, with the US saying it is enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, and Iran saying it targets vessels violating its rules on navigating the Strait of Hormuz, which usually handles one-fifth of global oil trade.

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"The coming days and weeks will provide a clearer picture of ‌the sustainable level of oil exports from the region under renewed dual blockades," Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

"As things stand, ​we ‌think oil markets are still too complacent about the potential fallout for inventories, which, ‌unlike at the beginning of the war, are at the tightest of the past five years."

Four vessels made the transit through the Strait ‌of ​Hormuz on Sunday, down ​from eight in the previous day, LSEG data showed. At least three oil products tankers and one Very Large Crude Carrier, ‌have entered the ​strait since Friday to load oil, the data showed.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Prices Globlal crude oil prices Brent crude highest Brent crude oil

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 7:25 AM IST

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