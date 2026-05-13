Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold import duty hike to hurt jewellery trade, spur grey market: GJC

Gold import duty hike to hurt jewellery trade, spur grey market: GJC

The government on Wednesday hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent as part of measures to curb inbound shipments of precious metals

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

India's gold imports surged more than 24 per cent to an all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26 | Image: Adobe Stock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The gems and jewellery industry is likely to face challenging times ahead following the hike in gold import duty to 15 per cent, from 4 per cent earlier, a move that could spur the grey market, the All India Gems and Jewellery Council (GJC) said on Wednesday.

"Business is now going to become difficult on the back of the Prime Minister's austerity measures and following the import duty hike in bullion. What the industry fears is that this will give rise to grey market... smuggling is likely to grow, setting up a parallel economy in the country," GJC chairman Rajesh Rokde told PTI.

 

Explaining the duty hike, Rokde said, now the import duty that includes Customs Duty, GST and Agricultural Cess will make gold costlier by around ₹27,000 per 10 grams from the earlier ₹13,500/10 gm.

He said the GJC has called an all-associations meeting of the industry in Mumbai on Wednesday to mull over the recent policy decisions and decide on further action.

Meanwhile, jewellery retailer Senco Gold and Diamonds MD and CEO Suvankar Sen said the import duty would remain high till the West Asia crisis remains. Moreover, crude oil prices will remain elevated till the time the oil supply chain becomes stable.

Also Read

Titan, Kalyan Jewellers other gold-related stocks were under selling pressure after govt hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15% on Wednesday.

Titan, Kalyan Jewellers: Gold-related shares under pressure; tech view here

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta rally up to 6% on huge volumes; here's why

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,990; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Govt raises import tariffs on gold, silver to 15% to curb imports

Stock markets may have overreacted to PM Modi's appeal for austerity measures, believe analysts.

Have the markets overreacted to PM's austerity appeal? Experts decode

"So maybe for around one year it shall stay at these levels. The volumes might get impacted by 10-15 per cent, but value wise it will remain at a higher level. Consumers will buy lighter-weight jewellery," he added.

The government on Wednesday hiked import duties on gold and silver to 15 per cent from 6 per cent as part of measures to curb inbound shipments of precious metals amid a rising import bill due to the West Asia crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a clarion call for curbs on gold purchases, along with other austerity measures to save on foreign exchange. The government has hiked the social welfare surcharge (SWS) and the agriculture infrastructure and development cess (AIDC), effective May 13.

The duty hikes will raise the overall customs duty on gold to 15 per cent.

India's gold imports surged more than 24 per cent to an all-time high of $71.98 billion in 2025-26. In volume terms, however, the shipments dipped 4.76 per cent to 721.03 tonnes in 2025-26. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

Oil prices fall on teetering Iran ceasefire as Trump heads to China

crude oil, oil

Oil prices rise as fragile US-Iran ceasefire talks keep supply fears alive

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,120; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

crude oil, oil

Oil rises $4 as US and Iran disagree on peace proposal; Brent at $105

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,52,340; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,74,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Gold jewellery Import duty hike jewellery sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayFuel Crisis in IndiaQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayAirtel Q4 Result PreviewPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance