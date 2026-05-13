Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,990; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,90,100.

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,41,160.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,990 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,56,340 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,54,140.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,41,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,43,310 in Chennai.

ALSO READ: Govt raises import tariffs on gold, silver to 15% to curb imports In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,310.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,90,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,00,100.

US gold prices held steady in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a key US-China summit in Beijing while keeping an eye on developments surrounding the West Asia conflict.

Spot gold was steady at $4,713.39 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.7 per cent to $4,721.80.

Spot silver rose 1 per cent to $87.40 per ounce, platinum slid 0.1 per cent to $2,124.70, and palladium was up 0.4 per cent at $1,497.

(with inputs from Reuters)