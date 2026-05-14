Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,010; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹3,10,100
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,510
BS Web Team
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,010, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,10,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,510.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,010 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,63,680 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,160.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,510, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,010 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,660.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,10,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,20,100.
US gold prices ticked up on Thursday, buoyed by a weaker dollar, as investors focused on talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $4,699.87 per ounce by 0045 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery were steady at $4,706.90.
Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $87.64 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $2,151.38, and palladium was up 0.4 per cent at $1,506.19.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 7:32 AM IST