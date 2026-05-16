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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,900; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,900; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,740

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,050 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,740. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,070 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,050.
 
  

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Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,340; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,99,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,640 in Chennai.
                   
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,890.  
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,04,900. 
 
US gold fell to a more than one-week low on Saturday, as US Treasury yields and the dollar climbed, while heightening inflation concerns due to the US-Israel war on Iran reinforced bets for higher interest rates.
 
Spot gold was down 2.3 per cent at $4,555.63 per ounce by 1:19 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT) after hitting its lowest level since May 4 earlier in the session. Prices were down 2.5 per cent so far this week.
 
US gold futures for June delivery lost 2.7 per cent to $4,560.20. 
Spot silver fell 8.2 per cent to $76.68 per ounce, platinum lost 3.7 per cent to $1,979.95, and palladium was down 1.6 per cent at $1,413.50. All three were headed for weekly losses.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 
 

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

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