Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,57,900; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,89,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,740
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,57,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,89,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,44,740.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,57,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,61,070 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,050.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,44,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,640 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,44,890.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,89,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,04,900.
US gold fell to a more than one-week low on Saturday, as US Treasury yields and the dollar climbed, while heightening inflation concerns due to the US-Israel war on Iran reinforced bets for higher interest rates.
Spot gold was down 2.3 per cent at $4,555.63 per ounce by 1:19 p.m. EDT (1719 GMT) after hitting its lowest level since May 4 earlier in the session. Prices were down 2.5 per cent so far this week.
US gold futures for June delivery lost 2.7 per cent to $4,560.20.
Spot silver fell 8.2 per cent to $76.68 per ounce, platinum lost 3.7 per cent to $1,979.95, and palladium was down 1.6 per cent at $1,413.50. All three were headed for weekly losses.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 7:48 AM IST