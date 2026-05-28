Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,280; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,280, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,280 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,59,810 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,430.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,46,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,240.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.

US gold fell on Thursday as fresh US attacks on Iran pushed oil prices higher, stoking concerns about rising inflation and clouding the interest rate outlook.

Spot gold was down 0.8 per cent at $4,419.60 per ounce, as of 0129 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.7 per cent at $4,417.10.

The dollar rose, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Spot silver fell 1.7 per cent to $73.34 per ounce, platinum lost 0.5 per cent to $1,909.15, and palladium slid 0.7 per cent to $1,381.64.

(with inputs from Reuters)