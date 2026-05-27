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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,880; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,880; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,640

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,030. | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,58,880, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,84,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,45,640. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,58,880 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,60,680 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,59,030.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,45,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,47,290 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,45,790. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,94,900. 
 
US gold ticked up on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar, as investors looked for signs of progress in peace ​negotiations between the United States and Iran and assessed the ​US Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook.
 
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent ‌at $4,516.76 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery gained 0.3 per cent to $4,516.30.
 
Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $77.40 per ounce, platinum was ‌little changed at $1,957.75, ​and palladium gained 0.9 per cent to $1,391.68.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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