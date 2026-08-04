Tuesday, August 04, 2026 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks To WatchBankipur Bypoll ResultRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Q1 Results TodayCWG 2026 Medal TallyMissed July 31 ITR deadline?MV Electrosystems IPO
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises ₹644 on MCX, silver gains ₹1,397 on hopes of Hormuz reopening

Gold rises ₹644 on MCX, silver gains ₹1,397 on hopes of Hormuz reopening

In the global market, gold was trading near $4,115 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $58.90 per ounce

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

On the MCX, gold futures were trading near ₹1,43,600 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,19,150 per kg. | Image: Adobe Stock

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold and silver futures opened higher on Tuesday as investors tracked developments around US-Iran talks and the possibility of the Strait of Hormuz reopening.
 
In the global market, gold was trading near $4,115 per ounce on Comex, while silver was around $58.90 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,43,600 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,19,150 per kg.

Gold turns costlier

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark October gold contract opened at ₹1,43,559 per 10 gram, up ₹644 from the previous close of ₹1,42,915.
 
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,43,607, up ₹692. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,43,664 and a low of ₹1,43,498. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

Silver also jumps

Silver futures also opened on a strong note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,18,143 per kg, up ₹1,397 from the previous close of ₹2,16,746.

Also Read

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold rises ₹202 on MCX, silver gains ₹797 on reports of US-Iran talks

Gold rate today

Short-term traders can look to buy gold for upside till $4200: Mirae Asset

Navneet Damani (left) and Manav Modi of Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Gold can hit $5500 by year-end; invest in a staggered manner: MOFSL

Gold

Gold climbs as weaker dollar, easing inflation lift bullion prices

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

After Fed rate pause, experts recommend buying gold, silver on dips

 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,19,150, up ₹ 2,404. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,19,896 and a low of ₹2,18,143. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver rise in international market

In the international market, gold and silver futures opened higher.
 
On Comex, gold opened at $4,109.60 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,090.50 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,113.80 per ounce, up $23.30. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $58.38 per ounce. The previous closing price was $57.85. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $58.88 per ounce, up $1.03. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.

MCX, Comex prices 

 
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing.
 

More From This Section

crude oil

Oil rebounds after selloff as talks to end US-Iran war remain uncertain

crude oil, oil prices

Oil drops nearly 5% as Trump cancels attack on Iran to reach nuclear deal

Oil prices

Oil retreats but risk is skewed northwards, cautions Mirae's Mohammed Imran

Silver price today

Silver seen trading in $54-61 range as fundamentals weak: Praveen Singh

crude oil, oil prices

Oil prices fall more than 1% on greater flows despite US-Iran war

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 9:38 AM IST