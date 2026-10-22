Gold, silver extend losses as crude oil prices rise amid West Asia tenions

Gold and silver prices extended their decline on Thursday, October 22, as crude oil climbed to nearly $98 a barrel following drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities.

Higher crude oil prices have added to inflation concerns, keeping pressure on precious metals.

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,110 per ounce, while silver was trading near $56.50 per ounce. In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,44,600 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,04,800 per kg.

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹1,087 lower at ₹1,44,992 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,46,079.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,486 lower at ₹1,44,593.

Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver also slides

Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹3,168 lower at ₹2,06,000 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,09,168.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹4,364 lower at ₹2,04,804.

Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver weaken in global market

Gold and silver futures were trading lower in the international market.

On Comex, gold opened at $4,159 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,150. At the time of writing, it was trading $39.70 lower at $4,110.30 per ounce.

Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.

Comex silver futures opened at $58.09 per ounce. The previous closing price was $57.71. At the time of writing, it was trading $1.26 lower at $56.45 per ounce.

Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

Levels to watch

According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing long unwinding. Open interest declined 1.38 per cent to 16,597 contracts as prices fell by ₹440.

The technical data cited support at ₹1,45,560, followed by ₹1,45,040, while resistance was placed at ₹1,46,570. A move above this level could take prices towards ₹1,47,050.

However, the current gold price quoted in the report, at ₹1,44,593, is already below both of these support levels.

Fresh selling pressure in silver

Kedia said silver was technically witnessing fresh selling pressure. Open interest rose 1.87 per cent to 19,888 contracts as prices declined by ₹2,317.

The technical data cited support at ₹2,08,170, followed by ₹2,07,170. Resistance was placed at ₹2,10,520, above which prices could rise towards ₹2,11,880.