Gold, silver futures rise on short covering, signs of US-Iran talks

Gold and silver prices were trading higher on Tuesday, supported by short covering and the possibility of talks between the United States and Iran. Iran has indicated that negotiations with the US could move forward if the terms are in line with its national priorities.

In the global market, both metals rose after a weak start, while their futures prices opened higher in the domestic market. On Comex, gold was trading near $4,050 per ounce, while silver was near $58 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading around ₹1,42,354 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were near ₹2,20,700 per kg.

Gold prices rise

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,42,386 per 10 gram, up ₹998 from the previous close of ₹1,41,388.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,42,354, up ₹966. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,42,390 and a low of ₹1,42,266. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

Silver also gains

Silver futures also opened on a firm note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,19,200 per kg, up ₹800 from the previous close of ₹2,18,400.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,20,722, up ₹2,322. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,21,509 and a low of ₹2,19,200. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver firm in international market

In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher. On Comex, gold opened at $4,013.40 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,015.90 per ounce. At the time of writing, gold was trading at $4,051.10 per ounce, up $35.20. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.

Comex silver futures opened at $56.70 per ounce. The previous closing price was $57.07. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $58.01 per ounce, up $0.93. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.

MCX, Comex prices