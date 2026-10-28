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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices slip ahead of US Fed decision, Israel election results

Gold, silver prices slip ahead of US Fed decision, Israel election results

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. However, traders will closely watch for signals on the possibility of a rate increase in December

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In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,060 per ounce, while silver was trading near $54.15 per ounce | Image: Adobe Stock

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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Gold and silver prices opened lower on Wednesday, October 28, as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision and tracked the outcome of elections in Israel.
 
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. However, traders will closely watch for signals on the possibility of a rate increase in December.
 
In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,060 per ounce, while silver was trading near $54.15 per ounce. In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,43,650 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹1,95,650 per kg.
 

Gold prices fall

Gold futures opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹271 lower at ₹1,43,867 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,44,138.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹462 lower at ₹1,43,676.

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Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

Silver also slips

Silver futures also opened lower. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹707 lower at ₹1,96,010 per kg. The previous close was ₹1,96,717.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹1,050 lower at ₹1,95,667.
 
Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold, silver weak in global market

Gold and silver futures were trading lower in the international market.
 
On Comex, gold opened at $4,073.60 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,074.60. At the time of writing, it was trading $15.90 lower at $4,058.70 per ounce.
 
Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $54.48 per ounce. The previous closing price was $54.51. At the time of writing, it was trading $0.36 lower at $54.15 per ounce.
 
Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

Levels to watch

According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing short covering. Open interest fell 2.34 per cent to 15,622 contracts, while prices rose by ₹1,065 during the period under consideration.
 
Gold has support at ₹1,42,740, followed by ₹1,41,340. Resistance is seen at ₹1,44,900. If prices sustain above this level, gold could rise towards ₹1,45,670.
 
A break below ₹1,42,740, however, could lead to further weakness and take prices towards ₹1,41,340.
 
Silver was also technically witnessing short covering. Open interest fell 0.86 per cent to 16,539 contracts, while prices rose by ₹924 during the period under consideration.
 
Silver has support at ₹1,93,030, followed by ₹1,89,340. Resistance is seen at ₹1,98,900. If prices sustain above this level, silver could rise towards ₹2,01,080.
 
A break below ₹1,93,030 could increase selling pressure and take prices towards ₹1,89,340.

MCX, Comex prices

  
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing. 

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:50 AM IST