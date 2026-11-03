Tuesday, November 03, 2026 | 12:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / India's gold demand likely to fall to six-year low in 2026 on price rise

India's gold demand likely to fall to six-year low in 2026 on price rise

The country, the ‌world's biggest gold consumer after China, is grappling with rising living costs in the wake of the Iran war, while a weak monsoon could curtail rural demand for jewellery

gold, gold prices, spot gold

More ​than ‌half of India's gold demand comes from rural areas where jewellery is a ‌traditional store of wealth for millions | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's gold demand is expected to fall to a six-year low in 2026, as elevated ​prices weigh on jewellery sales and investment demand ​moderates, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday.

The country, the ‌world's biggest gold consumer after China, is grappling with rising living costs in the wake of the Iran war, while a weak monsoon could curtail rural demand for jewellery.

Jewellery demand fell in the first nine months of the year, which will drag down total demand to around 650 metric tons, the lowest since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced jewellery shops to close, Sachin Jain, chief executive of the WGC's Indian operations, told Reuters.

 

Gold ‌demand fell 29% year-on-year to 162.5 metric tons in the September quarter, as jewellery purchases declined 20% and investment demand dropped 40%, Jain said.

Demand is likely to improve in the December quarter as key festivals such as Diwali and the wedding season drive purchases, he said.

Also Read

gold, gold prices, spot gold

Central banks worldwide buy gold at fastest pace since 2024, says WGC

gold, gold prices, spot gold, jewellery, gold jewellery

India tax hike drives illegal gold imports to highest level since 2023

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver rebound after sharp losses as crude oil prices soften

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

When gold loses its glitterpremium

Gold faces further losses as $3,930 support in focus: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Gold faces further losses as $3,930 support in focus: Mirae Asset Sharekhan

Indians celebrated Dussehra in October and will celebrate Diwali in ​early November, when buying gold is considered auspicious.

But high prices and weakness in the ‌rural economy following a poor monsoon are likely to cap demand, the WGC said in a report published on Tuesday.

More ​than ‌half of India's gold demand comes from rural areas where jewellery is a ‌traditional store of wealth for millions.

The monsoon delivered its lowest rainfall in more than a decade in 2026, curbing agricultural production ‌and ​reducing farmers' incomes.

India's ​gold imports fell in the September quarter, partly due to a rise in unofficial inflows after the government raised import ‌duties on the ​precious metal earlier this year, Jain said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crude oil. oil

Oil prices rise after report of US strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island

crude oil. oil

Oil prices slip more than 1% as talks continue on ending Iran war

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver extend losses as US inflation concerns weigh on rate-cut hopes

crude oil. oil

Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Houthis attack Saudi Arabia

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver open weak after Fed keeps rates unchanged, prices volatile

Topics : Gold India gold demand Indian gold demand Gold demand in India Gold demand

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to buyDelhi AQI TodayCyclone MurasuMarket fall explainedMicrosoft's Voluntary Exit OfferNew RBI forex derivative rulesGold Silver Price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2026 | 12:19 PM IST