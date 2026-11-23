Gold imports into India declined by around 40 per cent in April-October this year compared to the corresponding period last year, with the country purchasing gold worth $24.7 billion during the seven months, Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Chairman Brijesh Goyal said on Monday.

According to Goyal, India imported gold worth $41.24 billion between April and October 2025, while the figure stood at $24.7 billion during the same period this year, marking a decline of $16.46 billion.

He said the figures reflected a significant reduction in gold purchases during the current financial year.

Gold imports in the 2025-26 financial year stood at around $72 billion, while the purchases for 2026-27 are estimated to be between $35 billion and $40 billion, he said.

Goyal attributed the decline in gold purchases to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, saying the reduction was visible in the trade figures. He also pointed to a fall in gold prices, which he said had eased the cost of purchasing the precious metal for consumers and traders.

According to Goyal, gold prices stood at around Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram at the time of the appeal and have since come down to approximately Rs 1.25 crore per kilogram, a decline of around Rs 65 lakh per kg.

He said the change in prices had also helped jewellers and traders manage their inventories during the festive and wedding season, while consumers were able to purchase gold at comparatively lower prices.

The wedding season is expected to generate around Rs 6 lakh crore in business through approximately 52 lakh weddings this year, Goyal said, adding that jewellery, including gold and silver, is expected to contribute around 8-10 per cent of the overall business.

He said the decline in gold prices could also help reduce the cost of jewellery purchases for families during the wedding season.