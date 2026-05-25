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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil falls 4% to two-week low as US-Iran seen moving closer to peace deal

Oil falls 4% to two-week low as US-Iran seen moving closer to peace deal

Brent crude futures fell $4.71, or 4.55 per cent, to $98.83 a barrel by 2234 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $92.03 a barrel, down $4.57, or 4.73 per cent

crude oil, oil

Both contracts touched their lowest since May 7 earlier in the session | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters SINGAPORE
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:23 AM IST

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Oil prices hit two-week lows on Monday on optimism that the ​US and Iran were moving closer towards ​a peace deal even though they remained at odds ‌over key issues, including blockades on the Strait of Hormuz that continued to restrict oil supply from the West Asia.

Brent crude futures fell $4.71, or 4.55 per cent, to $98.83 a barrel by 2234 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $92.03 a barrel, down $4.57, or 4.73 per cent.

Both contracts touched their lowest since May 7 earlier in the session.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that ‌Washington and Iran had "largely negotiated" a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which before the conflict carried one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

 

However, the two sides remain at odds on several difficult issues, with ​Trump saying on Sunday he had told his representatives not to rush into ‌any deal with Iran.

MST Marquee analyst Saul Kavonic said: "Notwithstanding all the caveats and risks that remain ​to ‌the peace deal and Strait of Hormuz, there is now ‌some light at the end of the tunnel, which will bring some near-term oil price relief."

However, analysts expect ‌that ​it will take ​months for oil flows through the strait to return to normal and for damaged oil and gas ‌facilities to ​be repaired. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Prices Global crude oil price Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:23 AM IST

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