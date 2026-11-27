Oil prices rose slightly on Friday and are on track to snap a three-week losing streak as ongoing attacks on tankers in the Strait ​of Hormuz and Saudi energy infrastructure heightened concerns over oil supply from ​the conflict-hit West Asia.

Brent crude futures rose 4 cents to $96.61 a barrel by 0450 ‌GMT, after gaining nearly $2 on Thursday to settle at their highest since November 6.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $85.78 a barrel, up $2.10, or 2.5%, from their close on Wednesday. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

"We think Brent can still push above $100/bbl without another major escalation in the West Asia, but that increasingly requires evidence of constrained deliverable supply," ANZ analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a note.

Prices slipped in previous weeks on relief that US President Donald Trump did not step up military action on Iran after ‌the midterm elections. However, Iran has continued to attack ships transiting the Hormuz strait, disrupting oil exports, while Yemeni Houthis have struck Saudi infrastructure.

"Recovering Gulf exports and easing geopolitical risk support lower oil prices in 2027. However, depleted inventories, persistent shipping risks and slow refinery repairs leave the market exposed," OCBC analyst Sim Moh Siong said in a note.

Saudi Aramco's Jazan refinery temporarily halted some operations after a projectile struck the facility on Thursday, killing a ​Nepalese worker and wounding several others, Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said in a statement.

The strike was the ‌Houthis' latest blow against key Saudi facilities, a day after the group claimed attacks on Ras Tanura, the kingdom's largest refinery and a major crude export hub, and the ​Red Sea ‌ports of Jeddah and Jazan, amid escalating hostilities between the two sides.

Given the disruption from the ‌Iran war, OPEC+ is likely to maintain its oil output targets for at least the first quarter of 2027 at a meeting on Sunday, two sources said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has intensified ‌drone ​attacks on Russian ​oil refineries since the end of October, with the latest incident causing a fire at the Slavyansk ECO refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

Separately, fires disrupted activity ‌at Thailand's Bangchak refinery ​and Venezuela's Amuay refinery on Thursday.