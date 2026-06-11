Thursday, June 11, 2026 | 07:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices climb over $2 as Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz

Oil prices climb over $2 as Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz

Brent futures rose $2.30, or 2.47 per cent, to $95.40 a barrel, while US ‌West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $2.60, or 2.89 per cent, to $92.63

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

Iran's months-long blockade of the strait, ‌which normally carries a fifth of the global oil and gas shipments, have kept oil prices elevated | Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices climbed more than $2 a barrel Thursday as Iran declared the critical energy chokepoint, the Strait of ​Hormuz, closed after the US launched additional strikes ​against Iran.

Brent futures rose $2.30, or 2.47 per cent, to $95.40 a barrel, while US ‌West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $2.60, or 2.89 per cent, to $92.63. US crude futures gained more than $3 earlier in the session.

Iran's top joint military command announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, including oil tankers and commercial ships, saying any vessel that attempts passage will be shot at.

However, the US military said on X on Wednesday that commercial ships continue to transit in and out of the strait.

 

It also said no US warships have been ‌struck in the strait, after Iran's state media reported US ships near the waterway were targeted by missiles and drones.

Also Read

US Israel strike Iran

US launches fresh strikes on Iran as Trump says Tehran will 'pay the price'

Donald Trump,Trump

Over 100 mn oil barrels, 200 ships secretly escorted through Hormuz: Trump

Asian stocks

Asian stocks slide, oil prices up amid escalating tensions in West Asia

Donald Trump,Trump

More US strikes on Iran coming today, Trump says Tehran will pay the price

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

India summons US charge d'affaires over attack on tanker off Oman coast

US forces began launching additional strikes against multiple targets in Iran at 5:15 pm EDT (21:15 GMT), the latest in an escalating exchange of attacks that threaten to reignite a full-scale war,  which was paused in early April ​when the two sides agreed to a fragile ceasefire.

Iran's months-long blockade of the strait, ‌which normally carries a fifth of the global oil and gas shipments, have kept oil prices elevated.

Meanwhile, US crude inventories fell ​by ‌7.2 million barrels to 426.5 million barrels in the week ended June ‌5, the EIA said on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4 million-barrel draw. [EIA/S]

US crude inventories, including ‌those ​from strategic reserves, have ​fallen by 79 million barrels since the Iran war began on February 28, as the world's largest producer stepped into ‌fill supply ​gaps left by the effective closure of the strait.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold in India falls below pre-duty-hike levels as overseas prices drop

crude oil, iran oil

Brent to trade between $88 - $108 amid conflicting market forces: Analyst

gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,53,170; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,51,680; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

crude oil

Oil prices climb over $3 amid renewed tensions between Israel, Lebanon

Topics : Crude Oil Prices Oil Prices US oil prices Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Kerala Plus One Result 2026US Iran StrikesFD Rates in JuneCrude Oil Outlook