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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices fall as markets await clarity on US-Iran talks, Hormuz tensions

Oil prices fall as markets await clarity on US-Iran talks, Hormuz tensions

Brent crude futures fell $1.42, or 1.43 per cent, to $98.16 a barrel as of 0253 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.66, or 1.77 per cent, to $92.23 a barrel

crude oil, oil

Oil surged on Tuesday after the US military carried out new strikes in Iran, hurting hopes over ‌the weekend that the United States and Iran would reach an agreement to end the war | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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Oil prices pulled back from recent highs on Wednesday, erasing ​some of the previous day's 4 per cent gain ​as traders sought clarity on complex negotiations between ‌Iran and the US after renewed hostilities set back efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell $1.42, or 1.43 per cent, to $98.16 a barrel as of 0253 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.66, or 1.77 per cent, to $92.23 a barrel.

Oil surged on Tuesday after the US military carried out new strikes in Iran, hurting hopes over ‌the weekend that the United States and Iran would reach an agreement to end the war.

 

Iran said on Tuesday the United States had violated a ceasefire by striking targets near the contested Strait of Hormuz, while the US said its strikes were ​defensive in nature.

Following an April ceasefire in the three-month long conflict, ‌both sides indicated they had made progress on talks toward reopening the Strait, a key ​conduit ‌for global oil and gas flows. But rising hostilities now ‌threaten those negotiations.

Israel ramped up bombing on Lebanon on Tuesday, further straining peace efforts.

Nevertheless, the news ‌that some ​LNG tankers ​have passed through the strait in recent days lifted expectations that the waterway might reopen soon, ‌which would ​add to global supply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Global crude oil price Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

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