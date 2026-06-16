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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices fall as markets weigh return of supply, US-Iran peace deal

Oil prices fall as markets weigh return of supply, US-Iran peace deal

On Monday, oil prices fell nearly 5 per cent to their lowest close since March 4, after US President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding was signed to end the US-Israeli war with Iran

crude oil

Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, ​or 0.3%, to $82.92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate inched down 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.66 a ‌barrel | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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Oil prices extended losses on Tuesday, as markets weighed prospects for resumption of supply through the key Strait of Hormuz against shaky physical market drivers and a lack of details from a preliminary deal ​to end the Iran war.

By 0436 GMT, Brent crude futures fell 25 cents, ​or 0.3 per cent, to $82.92 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate inched down 9 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $80.66 a ‌barrel.

On Monday, oil prices fell nearly 5 per cent to their lowest close since March 4, after US President Donald Trump said a memorandum of understanding was signed to end the US-Israeli war with Iran, though full details have not been made public.

 

The hostilities led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz that typically carried one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the conflict.

Some analysts expect a resumption of supply soon via the Strait, with other factors weighing down physical market prices.

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"From here, it likely takes several weeks for tanker flow to be restored," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a client note.

"We see 50 per cent of production back by September, and 80 per cent by December, slightly faster than before."

A broad range of indicators had signalled weakness in physical oil markets in recent weeks, they added.

"High US exports and ‌low China imports are the key drivers (and) in the short term (i.e. next weeks) they do not seem to come to an end just yet."

China's crude imports slumped 29 per cent in May to their lowest in eight years, extending a dramatic decline for the world's importer, with its liftings of Saudi Arabia crude expected to also fall in July.

Early indications are that the US-Iran deal would reopen the blockaded Strait of Hormuz and extend a ceasefire for 60 days, allowing negotiators to tackle difficult issues such as the future of Iran's nuclear programme.

On Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called the US-Iran pact an "important ​step" toward stopping the fighting but cautioned a final agreement for a lasting truce "has yet to take shape".

But with full details ‌yet to emerge and a permanent truce still to be reached, overall price weakness is limited.

Suvro Sarkar, the head of DBS Bank's energy research, said the deal's first phase, encompassing the Geneva signing of an extension of ​the 60-day ceasefire, ‌was easy, would buy time and kick the "nuclear can" down the road.

But the second phase, to be watched most closely by markets ‌for its physical impact, is the phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the wind-down of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports and vessels, he added.

"Anything other than a clean simultaneous unlock will mean renewed volatility ‌in oil ​prices," Sarkar said. "Given ​the trust deficit so far, it will be interesting to see how this plays out over the next couple of weeks."

On Monday, a senior Iranian official said Iran would freeze its nuclear activity until a ‌final agreement, and refrain from ​further uranium enrichment or expansion of nuclear facilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oil prices slip Crude Oil Price Globlal crude oil prices US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:52 AM IST

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