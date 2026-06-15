Oil prices fall over 4% after US, Iran reach peace deal, reopen Hormuz
Brent crude futures fell $3.51, or 4.02 per cent, to $83.82 by 2203 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was at $80.95 a barrel, down $3.93, or 4.63 per cent
Reuters SINGAPORE
Listen to This Article
Oil prices slipped on Monday after US President Donald Trump and Iran's deputy foreign minister said they have reached a deal to halt the war and to resume traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Brent crude futures fell $3.51, or 4.02 per cent, to $83.82 by 2203 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was at $80.95 a barrel, down $3.93, or 4.63 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 6:30 AM IST