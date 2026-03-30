Monday, March 30, 2026 | 06:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices jump after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis rebels attack Israel

Oil prices jump after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis rebels attack Israel

Brent crude futures jumped $3.16, or 2.81 per cent, to $115.73 a barrel ​by 2205 GMT after settling 4.2 per cent ‌higher on ​Friday

crude oil, oil

US West ‌Texas Intermediate was at $102.77 a ‌barrel, up $3.13, or 3.14 per cent | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices extended ​gains on Monday ​after Yemen's Iran-aligned ‌Houthis launched over the weekend their first attacks on Israel since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran, ‌widening the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures jumped $3.16, or 2.81 per cent, to $115.73 a barrel ​by 2205 GMT after settling 4.2 per cent ‌higher on ​Friday.

US West ‌Texas Intermediate was at $102.77 a ‌barrel, up $3.13, or 3.14 per cent, ‌following a ​5.5 per cent gain ​in the previous session.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Brent crude, crude oil

Red Sea tensions could push Brent to new cycle high in April, says analyst

Brent crude, crude oil

Oil prices set for sharp weekly drop as Trump signals Iran talks progress

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,44,540; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,49,900

Brent crude, crude oil

Oil prices fall as Trump pauses attacks on Iranian energy plants

Brent crude, crude oil

Oil prices climb as investors reassess West Asia ceasefire prospects

Topics : Crude Oil Price Globlal crude oil prices Crude Oil market Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 6:38 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs SRH Live ScoreRCB vs SRH Live StreamingAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance