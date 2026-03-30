Oil prices extended ​gains on Monday ​after Yemen's Iran-aligned ‌Houthis launched over the weekend their first attacks on Israel since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran, ‌widening the conflict in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures jumped $3.16, or 2.81 per cent, to $115.73 a barrel ​by 2205 GMT after settling 4.2 per cent ‌higher on ​Friday.

US West ‌Texas Intermediate was at $102.77 a ‌barrel, up $3.13, or 3.14 per cent, ‌following a ​5.5 per cent gain ​in the previous session.