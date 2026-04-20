Monday, April 20, 2026 | 06:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil rebounds over 6% after renewed US-Iran standoff in Strait of Hormuz

Oil rebounds over 6% after renewed US-Iran standoff in Strait of Hormuz

Brent crude futures jumped $6.11, or 6.76 per cent, to $96.49 a barrel by 2327 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was at $90.38 a barrel, up $6.53, or 7.79 per cent

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran ‌has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade of the Strait (Photo: PTI)

Reuters Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices rebounded more than 6 per cent on Monday after tumbling more than 9 per cent on Friday on news ​the Strait of Hormuz is closed again after both ​the US and Iran said the other party had violated their ‌ceasefire deal by attacking ships over the weekend.

Brent crude futures jumped $6.11, or 6.76 per cent, to $96.49 a barrel by 2327 GMT and US West Texas Intermediate was at $90.38 a barrel, up $6.53, or 7.79 per cent.

The US military had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday, while Iran said it would not participate in a second round of peace talks despite Trump's threat of renewed airstrikes.

 

The United States has maintained a blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran ‌has lifted and then reimposed its own blockade of the Strait, which handled roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply before the war began almost two months ago.

"Oil markets continue to gyrate in response to oscillating social media posts by the US and Iran, rather than the realities on the ground which remain challenging for oil flows to resume in a ​rapid fashion," Saul Kavonic, MST Marquee's head of research, said.

Also Read

NDA MPs protest after the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill failed to get a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Best of BS Opinion: Govt must build consensus for Constitutional amendments

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

US Navy seizes Iranian-flagged ship near Hormuz, Tehran vows swift response

Russian Oil

West Asia conflict: US renewal of Russian oil waiver a breather for Indiapremium

Donald Trump, Trump

West Asia conflict: US team in Pakistan on Monday; no word from Iran yet

Islamabad turns fortress as US envoy heads to Pakistan for Iran talks

Islamabad turns fortress as US envoy heads to Pakistan for Iran talks

Both contracts posted on Friday their ‌largest daily declines since April 18 after Iran said passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz was open for the ​remaining ‌ceasefire period and Trump said Iran had agreed to never close the strait again.

"The announcement ‌of the Strait opening proved premature," Kavonic said.

"Ship owners will be twice shy about heading towards the Strait again without receiving much more confidence ‌that ​any announced passage ​is real."

More than 20 ships passed the strait on Saturday carrying oil, liquefied petroleum gas, metals and fertilizers, Kpler data showed, the ‌highest number of ​vessels crossing the waterway since March 1. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

In the runup to Akshaya Tritiya, gold bullion demand has been up by 20%

Amid tight budgets, gold shines this Akshaya Tritiya on demand boostpremium

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,54,190; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

oil price

Oil settles down 9% as Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open; Brent at $90.38

Crude oil futures fall over 2% to ₹8,396/barrel as Trump signals Iran deal

Crude oil futures fall over 2% to ₹8,396/barrel as Trump signals Iran deal

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold demand in India lacklustre as elevated prices curb festive buying

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran Crude Oil Price Crude Oil Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 6:28 AM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR LIve StreamingIPL 2026 Point TableICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHDFC Q4 Results 2026Yes Bank Q4 ResultsPBKS vs LSG Live ScoreHathway Cable Q4 ResultsIMD Weather Forecast TodayKKR vs RR Live ScoreEl Nino India 2026