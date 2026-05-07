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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices rise as investors weigh prospects of peace deal in West Asia war

Oil prices rise as investors weigh prospects of peace deal in West Asia war

Both benchmarks slumped more than 7 per cent on Wednesday, hitting two-week lows on optimism over a possible end to the West Asia war

oil price

Brent crude futures were up 88 cents, or ​0.9 per cent, at $102.15 a barrel by 0032 GMT | Representative image from file.

Reuters TOKYO
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 8:02 AM IST

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Oil prices rose about $1 in early trade on Thursday, rebounding from the previous day's sharp losses, as investors weighed the prospects of a Middle ​East peace deal succeeding.

Brent crude futures were up 88 cents, or ​0.9 per cent, at $102.15 a barrel by 0032 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate gained $1.12, or 1.2 per cent, to $96.20 ‌a barrel.

Both benchmarks slumped more than 7 per cent on Wednesday, hitting two-week lows on optimism over a possible end to the West Asia war. They pared losses, however, after US President Donald Trump said it was "too soon" for face-to-face talks with Tehran and a senior Iranian lawmaker said the US proposal was more of a wish list than a reality.

 

"While peace negotiations are likely to continue at least until next week's US-China summit, the outlook beyond that remains uncertain," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist of Nissan Securities Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet next week.

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"The main scenario is that oil prices ‌will remain elevated," Kikukawa said.

Iran said on Wednesday it was reviewing a US peace proposal that sources said would formally end the war while leaving unresolved the key US demands that Iran suspend its nuclear program and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson cited by Iran's ISNA news agency said Tehran would convey its response. Trump said he believed Iran wanted an agreement.

A Pakistan mediation source and another person briefed on the talks said an agreement was close on ​a one-page memorandum that would formally end the conflict.

US media outlet Axios reported that the US expects Iranian ‌responses on several key points in the next 48 hours, citing sources saying this is the closest the parties had come to an agreement since the war began.

Even if a ​peace deal ‌is reached, oil supplies are expected to tighten further in coming weeks because it will take weeks for oil ‌shipments to resume from the West Asia Gulf and reach refiners worldwide - so oil companies will continue to deplete storage tanks to meet peak summer demand.

US crude and fuel inventories continued to ‌decline ​last week as ​countries sought to offset supply disruptions caused by the Iran crisis, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EIA/S]

Crude stocks fell by 2.3 million barrels to 457.2 million barrels ‌last week, compared with ​analyst expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3.3 million-barrel draw.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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