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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices rise as Iran's refusal to meet US envoys dims ceasefire hopes

Oil prices rise as Iran's refusal to meet US envoys dims ceasefire hopes

Brent futures rose 50 cents or 0.69% to $73.45 a barrel at 1208 ‌GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 63 cents, or 0.91%, to $70.13 a barrel

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Brent fell by around $45 a barrel between the first and second quarters of this year, its largest quarterly loss since 2008 during the financial crisis | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters July 1
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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Oil prices rose in early trade on Wednesday as investors responded to news that Iran will not be meeting with US envoys, a further ​strain on the interim ceasefire agreed between the two in the ​four-month-long war.

Brent futures rose 50 cents or 0.69% to $73.45 a barrel at 1208 ‌GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 63 cents, or 0.91%, to $70.13 a barrel.

US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Doha for what the White House described as "high level" talks on Tuesday, but Iran and host Qatar said they would meet with mediators, rather than the Iranians themselves.

 

Qatar said Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani was among those to meet with Witkoff and Kushner.

Brent fell by around $45 a barrel between the first and second quarters of this year, its largest quarterly loss since 2008 during the financial crisis. US crude futures ‌meanwhile fell by around $31, their largest quarterly loss since 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic crushed global oil demand.

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The declines followed progress toward ending the West Asia conflict, pulling back from the sharp gains triggered earlier by the hostilities.

Analysts have cut their 2026 oil price forecasts for the first time since the Iran war began, after five straight monthly increases, as the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz eased concerns over prolonged supply disruptions, a ​Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

US Vice President JD Vance said Iran would be prevented from charging tolls ‌through the strait, telling The Michael Knowles Show, "This is not going to end in a place where the Iranians are collecting tolls on ships going through the Strait ​of ‌Hormuz."

Tanker traffic through the critical waterway has started to recover, with Vance claiming that oil flows through ‌the strait had been restored to pre-war levels.

Meanwhile, US crude oil inventories fell again last week while gasoline stocks also declined, market sources said, citing data from the ‌American ​Petroleum Institute released ​on Tuesday.  

Crude stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week ended June 26, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Markets await official US oil stock data ‌from the Energy ​Information Administration to be released at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 8:06 AM IST

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