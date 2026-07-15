Wednesday, July 15, 2026 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices rise as renewed US-Iran strikes fuel fears over energy supplies

Oil prices rise as renewed US-Iran strikes fuel fears over energy supplies

For the second straight session, Brent ​closed at its highest since June 12 and West Texas Intermediate at its ‌highest since June 15 and rose further on early Wednesday trade

crude oil, oil

Brent rose $1.46, or 1.72 per cent, to $86.19 a barrel by 0029 GMT while WTI was up $1.11, or 1.4 per cent, to $80.40 a barrel | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters PERTH
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil rose on Wednesday as President Donald Trump reimposed a naval blockade on all Iranian ports and Iran launched retaliatory strikes ​on U.S. infrastructure in the region.

For the second straight session, Brent ​closed at its highest since June 12 and West Texas Intermediate at its ‌highest since June 15 and rose further on early Wednesday trade.

Brent rose $1.46, or 1.72 per cent, to $86.19 a barrel by 0029 GMT while WTI was up $1.11, or 1.4 per cent, to $80.40 a barrel.

Oil prices closed up 2 per cent to a one-month high on Tuesday as attacks deepened a supply disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, where some one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas transited prior to the beginning of the war.

 

Early on Wednesday, the U.S. also began a fresh round of strikes "to continue degrading Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the U.S. military said.

Also Read

rupee dollar

Rupee breaches 96/$; 10-year bond yield rises 6 bps on oil price surge

Inflation, CPI

Oil prices and monsoon uncertainty will shape RBI's inflation outlookpremium

Q&A with Baldev Prakash, managing director & CEO at SBICAP Securities.

Wealth opportunities exist across market spectrum: Baldev Prakash, SBICAP

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to pull out from both Indian debt and equity markets, driven largely by rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar.

Crude oil tops $87: Will it derail the big FPI comeback on D-Street?

crude oil, hormuz, persian gulf

Crude oil prices to hover around $70-75/bbl ; US-Iran peace deal in focus

Tehran ‌says it has again closed the strait after hostilities between Iran and the U.S. reignited last week, fraying an already fragile truce reached in June after several months of fighting.

"I'll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we'll hit energy targets," Trump told Fox News in an interview aired Tuesday night on "Special Report with Bret Baier".

Iran's army said early on Wednesday that it had launched drone attacks against U.S. positions at Jordan's Azraq ​base. There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said they targeted weapons ‌and storage facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

The flare-up over the last few days has heightened doubts that a memorandum of ​understanding signed ‌last month would lead to a permanent halt to the war, which has engulfed Iran's neighbors.

"The ‌chances of oil moving back toward $100 in the reasonably near term are still meaningful if hostilities intensify which damages energy infrastructure around the Gulf," Tim Waterer, chief market analyst ‌at ​KCM Trade said, ​noting Brent prices could remain at $75-$80 a barrel if diplomatic efforts helped reopen the strait.

"For now, the risk premium is still embedded, but it's not a ‌one-way bet given ​that there remain incentives for both sides to find a diplomatic solution." 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Oil prices climb to one-month high as US, Iran step up attacks in Hormuz

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Oil prices jump 4%, Asian shares slip after US, Iran carry out airstrikes

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver may stay volatile amid US-Iran tensions, inflation data

Silver price outlook

Silver price outlook: Rate hike risks could limit upside, says Mirae Asset

Gold price outlook: Yellow metal likely to trade in $4,000-$4,200 range for now, says analysts at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Gold recovers as oil retreats; key hurdle stands at $4,200

Topics : Crude Oil Price Oil Prices Crude Oil Prices Global crude oil price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchClaude AI Pricing in IndiaiOS Public BetaSBI Fund Management IPOWelspun Corp Share PriceEPFO PF Transfer OptionWhat is AI SquattingUpcoming Q1 ResultsWipro Q1 Preview