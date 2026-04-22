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Home / Markets / Commodities / Oil prices rise on reports of ships being hit in Hormuz, Brent above $100

Oil prices rise on reports of ships being hit in Hormuz, Brent above $100

Brent crude futures were ​up $1.59, or 1.6 per cent, at $100.07 a barrel at 0842 GMT while West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.51, ‌or 1.7 per cent, to $91.18

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

At least three container ships were hit by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday (Photo: PTI)

Reuters London
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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Oil prices jumped on Wednesday with Brent trading above $100 a barrel, erasing earlier losses following reports of gunfire attacks on at least ​three container ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures were ​up $1.59, or 1.6 per cent, at $100.07 a barrel at 0842 GMT. West Texas Intermediate futures rose $1.51, ‌or 1.7 per cent, to $91.18. Both benchmark contracts rose about 3 per cent on Tuesday.

At least three container ships were hit by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, maritime security sources and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said.

Iran has imposed restrictions on ships using the strait, first in retaliation for the US-Israeli bombardment of the country, and then in response to a US blockade of Iranian ports.

 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran, hours before its expiry, to allow talks to continue to end a war that has killed thousands and shaken the global economy.

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The announcement appeared to be unilateral, and it was not immediately clear whether Iran, or US ally Israel, would agree to extend the truce, which began two weeks ago.

There was no immediate comment from Iran's most senior leaders on Trump's ceasefire extension.

The Strait of Hormuz, until the Iran war began at the end of February, was the channel for about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies.

In Europe, Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said the Druzhba oil pipeline pumping Russian oil is ready to resume operation. Three industry sources, ‌however, said Russia is set to stop oil exports from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline starting on May 1.

Later on Wednesday, the US Energy Information Administration will ​publish inventory ‌data. Crude oil inventory fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks ‌also declined, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

Analysts estimated a 1.2 million-barrel draw of crude for the week ended April 17.

"If the EIA confirms the draws and US ‌weekly ​exports of both ​crude oil and refined products remain robust, this will be taken as confirmation that consumers in Europe and the Far East are scrambling to secure oil supplies wherever, ‌whenever, and however ​they can," PVM analysts said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Crude Oil Price Globlal crude oil prices Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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