Crypto rally lifts BTC to $70k, ETH $2k; analysts cite market resilience

The flagship token Crypto markets staged a sharp rebound on Tuesday, with major digital assets recovering as improving sentiment and short liquidations lifted prices.The flagship token Bitcoin (BTC) climbed from the $65,000 region to reclaim $70,000 mark, while Ethereum (ETH) moved back above the $2,000 level, signaling renewed buying interest across the market. Other large tokens including Solana, BNB and XRP also recorded moderate gains, reflecting a broad-based recovery across the crypto sector.

Analysts weigh in

The rebound in crypto markets, analysts said, reflects the market’s ability to stabilise despite macroeconomic sensitivity and geopolitical uncertainty. Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said Bitcoin’s move above $70,000 highlights underlying demand absorbing volatility, supported by rising trading volumes and the unwinding of short positions.

Meanwhile, Riya Sehgal, research analyst at Delta Exchange, noted that the rally was driven by short liquidations and improving global risk sentiment following signs of easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a pullback in crude oil prices, which helped stabilise broader financial markets.

At the same time, institutional conviction remains visible. Large-scale accumulation such as Strategy’s recent purchase of nearly $1.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, analysts said, indicates that long-term players are continuing to build exposure during periods of uncertainty.

According to Shekhar, broader macro dynamics could also play a supportive role. “Rising government borrowing and deficit-driven spending during prolonged geopolitical tensions could expand liquidity and weaken fiat currencies, factors that historically tend to strengthen the investment case for alternative assets like Bitcoin,” he said.

Amid this, Bitcoin was trading at $69,457, up 3.36 per cent, with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.35 billion. In the last 24 hours, BTC has fluctuated between $66,902 and $70,561, according to CoinMarketCap data. The digital asset is nearly 45 per cent down from its October 2025 peak.

Looking ahead, the market’s direction, Shekhar believes, will likely hinge on liquidity expectations and upcoming macro data such as US inflation data. “If inflation moderates and rate cut expectations strengthen, it could provide a supportive backdrop for Bitcoin to push back toward the $74,000 to $75,000 range in the near term,” said Shekhar.

Sehgal, on the other hand, believes that if Bitcoin holds above $70,000, a move toward the $71,000–$73,000 resistance band could unfold.

Ethereum reclaims $2,000

Ethereum, meanwhile, reclaimed the $2,000 mark and was holding above it. The digital asset is currently trading in a post-decline consolidation phase within a symmetrical triangle between $1,800 and $2,100.

At last check, ETH was trading with gains of 2.55 per cent at $2,028, with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.24 billion. In the last 24 hours, ETH has fluctuated between $1,964 and $2,053, according to CoinMarketCap.

At current levels, Ethereum stands 59 per cent shy of its peak of $4,953 scaled in October 2025.

According to Harish Vatnani, head of trade at ZebPay, the broader market structure remains bearish, and the lack of strong buying volume suggests the market has not yet transitioned into an accumulation or recovery phase.

"A decisive breakout from this compression zone will likely determine ETH's next directional move in the coming weeks. Until then, the market remains in volatility contraction with downside risk still dominant unless key resistance levels are reclaimed," said Vatnani.

Broader view

The broader crypto market also showed signs of recovery on Tuesday. At last check, among the most popular cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, Hyperliquid (HYPE), BNB, XRP, Solana, Dogecoin, Cardano and Bitcoin Cash were trading higher by up to 13 per cent.