Tier-2, 3 cities to deepen retail investing ecosystem: Angel One Group CEO

India's retail investing landscape is undergoing a shift, with participation spreading rapidly beyond the country's major metropolitan centres. In an email interview with Nikita Vashisht, Angel One Group CEO Ambarish Kenghe explains how tier-2 and tier-3 cities may emerge as the next frontier of growth for capital markets. Edited excerpts:

What's your view on the current market situation?

Geopolitical disruptions have historically created phases of volatility, and this cycle is no different. Whether it is the Russia-Ukraine war of 2022 or the US-Israel-Iran conflict of 2026, markets have repeatedly demonstrated the ability to absorb shocks, recalibrate, and refocus on fundamentals. What gives me conviction today is India’s own story, which centers on the demographic dividend, rising education levels, and an economy structurally positioned for sustained GDP growth. The current volatility underscores how important it is to stay anchored to that long-term thesis.

Is the worst over?

It is still a dynamic situation, but we do not see this as a crisis of long-term fundamentals. India enters this phase with relatively healthy growth, resilient corporate balance sheets and strong domestic flows, which together create an important buffer.

How has the recent volatility affected client behaviour?

When markets turn volatile, we can see clients reallocating. For instance, NSE equity cash average daily turnover (ADTO) recently reached 21-month high, while commodity derivatives have seen strong momentum. Our own numbers reflect this. After some moderation in March, our cash turnover market share expanded by 193 basis points (bps) in April which is a signal of quick rebound and strengthening engagement.

READ | 'Downside risks are rising; allocate 20% to global markets to diversify' But the more important lens here is the structural one. The industry is moving towards a more diversified and sustainable participation base, rather than being driven by short-term sentiment swings. It’s historic that India’s capital market story is being driven by domestic participation rather than global liquidity cycles.

Are investors moving towards debt amid equity volatility?

Retail participation remains broad-based. There seems to be a strong interest in sectors linked to India’s long-term growth themes such as financial services, manufacturing, capital markets and consumption. We are also seeing a meaningful shift toward index funds and mutual funds as investors look for diversified, lower-cost exposure.

How big a concern are MTF-based trades? The growth in margin trading facility (MTF) is very much a reflection of the broader expansion in India’s equity markets, not an isolated surge in risk. Over the last few years, industry equity ADTO has risen from about ₹2.2 trillion in FY22 to ₹3.5–3.8 trillion in FY26, with both cash and F&O volumes scaling up alongside this trend. Over the same period, the industry MTF book has moved from roughly ₹0.25 trillion in March 2022 to about ₹1.1 trillion by March 2026. Leverage growth has broadly followed the growth in market depth and investor participation. When used responsibly, MTF allows investors to optimise their capital and participate more efficiently.

Stock market investing is rapidly proliferating in tier-2/3 cities. How is Angel One planning to tap this market?

Tier 2 and 3 cities are a very important growth driver for the industry, as well as for us. A significant share of our client growth already comes from beyond the top metros. We are building Indic language interfaces, simplified investing journeys, AI-led assistance, and educational content in accessible formats like micro-videos. These are foundational investments in making capital markets genuinely accessible to the next 100 million investors. Over time, these markets will play a major role in deepening India’s retail investing ecosystem.

How are your various business segments performing, and when should investors expect this non-broking revenue to become meaningful?

While broking continues to be an important part of our business, Angel One now operates as a diversified, full-stack financial services platform. Alongside our core digital franchise, our authorised person (AP) and assisted business has become an important growth and engagement engine, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Scaling businesses like wealth, credit, mutual funds and insurance distribution, alongside our technology investments, is steadily increasing the share of annuity-like and balance sheet-led revenues in our mix.

Our wealth and mutual fund platforms are witnessing consistent growth in active users, and our credit business continues to expand its footprint. Wealth AUM has crossed ₹10,000 crore, mutual fund AUM is around ₹16,700 crore, and our credit business has already reached a meaningful scale with annual disbursals of over ₹2,700 crore.

Will this help to close the gap with the market leaders?

Our focus is not on chasing rankings quarter to quarter, but on building a long-term, AI-first financial services platform with deeper customer engagement. What differentiates us is our ability to combine technology, AI, and a diversified financial ecosystem. We believe the next phase of growth in financial services will come from engagement quality, personalisation, and customer lifetime value rather than only acquisition scale.

Is the use of AI delivering measurable gains today?

Without a doubt, AI has played a significant role in strengthening our client growth engine. It has also improved onboarding and the overall user experience. We are witnessing its impact not just in acquisition, but equally in conversion, engagement, and retention across cohorts. For us, it is about integrating AI more naturally across the platform to improve customer experience and overall engagement. The gains are visible across engineering, code generation, KYC workflows, and operational processes.

Within research, AI isn’t a substitute for human judgment, but a way to improve its scale, consistency and relevance. We use AI and machine learning to continuously analyse market data and identify emerging signals.

Could AI change broking platforms from execution platforms to financial co-pilots?

Absolutely. We believe the industry is moving from transaction-led platforms toward intelligent financial ecosystems where AI helps users discover, understand, and navigate financial decisions more naturally.

How would a platform be a differentiator in such a scenario?

The real differentiation comes from how effectively firms combine AI with proprietary data, domain expertise, customer context, and strong governance frameworks. At Angel One, we are using AI-enabled research to become deeply personalised by adapting to an investor’s experience, portfolio composition and behaviour. I believe the greatest value from AI will be created not in the foundational models, but in the applications built on top of them.

How big a concern are MTF-based trades?

The growth in margin trading facility (MTF) is very much a reflection of the broader expansion in India’s equity markets, not an isolated surge in risk. Over the last few years, industry equity ADTO has risen from about ₹2.2 trillion in FY22 to ₹3.5–3.8 trillion in FY26, with both cash and F&O volumes scaling up alongside this trend. Over the same period, the industry MTF book has moved from roughly ₹0.25 trillion in March 2022 to about ₹1.1 trillion by March 2026. Leverage growth has broadly followed the growth in market depth and investor participation. When used responsibly, MTF allows investors to optimise their capital and participate more efficiently.