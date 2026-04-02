Muted market return may temper SIP growth: Mythili Balakrishnan

Nikita Vashisht, Mythili Balakrishnan, Co-Fund Manager, Alchemy Capital Management explains how the Amid rising global uncertainties and persistent foreign outflows, market expectations for FY27 are being reassessed. In an email interview with, Co-Fund Manager, Alchemy Capital Management explains how the Iran conflict may reshape earnings outlook, and where investors should position themselves in a volatile environment. Edited excerpts:

Have you reset your December 2026- end Sensex/Nifty targets? How much more can the broader markets fall? Will it be a broad-based decline or could select pockets see a correction?

We had expected an FY27 earnings revival, driven by a low FY26 base, rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the India-US trade deal , government capex, rural recovery, and a pickup in urban consumption post GST rationalisation and tax cuts. However, the Iran war has introduced a new risk variable. Prolonged conflict could mean higher commodity prices and tighter gas availability — both headwinds to earnings.

India is particularly vulnerable: higher crude prices cascade through the current account deficit, fiscal deficit, the rupee, inflation, and corporate margins. Any target reset will hinge on how long the conflict lasts.

The correction is unlikely to be broad-based, sectors with direct crude sensitivity, such as chemicals, aviation, and paints may face the most risk while pharma, IT services, defence and power may be less vulnerable to earnings downgrades.

FIIs have been selling Indian equities for months. Where is the smart money moving?

FIIs turned sustained net sellers from October 2024, with brief buying phases along the way, before the sell-off intensified in March 2026. Further, FII selling is a twin call on Indian equities and currency. Capital has rotated to South Korea, Taiwan, and China -- markets that offer cheaper earnings multiples and direct exposure to the AI and semiconductor upcycle that India currently lacks.

Do retail investors have enough firepower to keep investing via SIPs or lump sums or has the 'India story' lost its charm?

Monthly SIP flows in FY26 (upto Feb'26) remain healthy at ~₹29,000 crore, reflecting genuine maturity among retail investors. The financialisation of household savings is keeping the long-term trajectory intact.

That said, disappointment with muted 2025 returns could moderate fresh lump-sum participation and temper SIP growth in the near-term. The India story remains intact; however, the India market trade is taking longer to play out.

Will the Iran war reinstate investor faith in renewable-energy themes? Your overweight and underweight sectors?

Yes, higher oil prices and energy insecurity do reinforce the urgency of renewables and electrification. On sector positioning, we are overweight industrials, defence, financials, and consumer discretionary, and underweight healthcare and consumer staples.

Is it a good time for new investors to enter the markets? What would you recommend as an asset allocation strategy between equity, debt, and alternatives?

Yes, we believe entry valuations are more reasonable than a year ago. In our view, discipline and patience matter more than timing the market. A staggered approach to entry into equities rather than lump-sum deployment, complemented by debt for stability and gold as a geopolitical hedge, could help navigate near-term volatility while keeping investors positioned for a recovery.

How should investors think about allocating between largecaps vs mid/smallcaps in the current environment?

We believe that large caps are better placed in the near-term — stronger balance sheets, deeper institutional ownership, and lower liquidity risk in a volatile environment. However, blanket avoidance of mid and small caps may not be warranted. Companies that can sustain earnings delivery through this period will emerge structurally stronger.

Which sectors within mid and small caps are a must in one's portfolio right now?

We are positive on industrials, defence, auto, and financials — particularly capital market-related plays such as exchanges. These are businesses with structural tailwinds, domestic demand, and low direct exposure to oil price risk.

What is the biggest opportunity that the market is currently overlooking?

India's industrial manufacturing and capex ecosystem, in our view. Companies across defence, precision components, and engineered goods have built multi-year order books on the back of strong customer connect and the China-plus-one shift. Markets have unfortunately sold these down with the broader correction without distinguishing between cyclical risk and structural opportunity.