Markets at risk of further downside if oil prices stay elevated: Ajay Tyagi

Crude oil prices have remained elevated despite the US-Iran ceasefire, with fresh signs of escalation emerging. Are current market levels adequately reflecting the risks to earnings growth?

Markets are pricing in the view that the worst of the West Asia conflict is behind us. Any resolution could push crude prices back into double digits, though they are expected to remain well above pre-conflict levels for the rest of the year.

A large part of this risk has already been discounted, as earnings estimates for 2026-27 (FY27) growth have been cut from around 17 per cent before the war to nearly 12 per cent currently.

What current market levels are not adequately discounting, however, is the possibility of a prolonged conflict, with prices remaining higher for longer and supply disruptions impacting normal business operations.

Should such a scenario play out, there is a likelihood of significant downside to earnings growth and, therefore, the markets in general.

Apart from easing of the West Asia tension, what key triggers will drive the next phase of market recovery?

Markets are looking forward to a pick-up in earnings growth, which has been languishing around 5-7 per cent for the past two years. The good news is that the fourth quarter (Q4) earnings have shown a decisive pick-up in consumption across the board: Staples, discretionary and durables.

This indicates that the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) cut is beginning to play out and if this trend continues, it would certainly be positive for the markets.

The mid and smallcap space has seen a sharper bounce back vis-a-vis largecap stocks in recent weeks. Do you see the trend continuing?

Looking at current valuations, it is unlikely that mid and smallcaps will outperform largecaps over the next year. The ceasefire announced in early April did trigger a risk-on sentiment in the markets, which is typically positive for mid and smallcaps.

However, both segments continue to trade at a significant premium to their long-term average valuations on price-to-earnings and price-to-book metrics, as well as to largecaps. Historically, from such levels, mid and smallcaps have tended to underperform over the short-to- medium-term.

How do you assess the market valuation currently? Is it lucrative enough for foreign flows to return?

Valuations have eased from the 2024 peak, but remain higher than historical averages. The markets may need further time or price correction to become attractive.

A key factor is India’s valuation premium to other emerging markets. India has traded at an average 50 per cent premium to the MSCI Emerging Market Index over the past 20 years. This had widened to nearly 100 per cent in 2024, making India unattractive for foreign investors, but has now narrowed to around 75 per cent.

Further changes in this premium will shape overseas investor interest in domestic equities.

What would you advise investors to do — staggered investment or wait for clarity on the conflict?

Considering the uncertainty in earnings growth revival, there is room for further valuation correction, especially in the mid and smallcap space.