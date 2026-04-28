'What investors should do now depends more on temperament than market view'

After a phase of elevated valuations and sharp market swings, Indian equities appear to be entering a more measured phase. While earnings have held up better than feared and prices have corrected, questions remain about return expectations. In an email interview with Nikita Vashisht, Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO of DSP Mutual Fund, shares his views on valuations, asset allocation, sectoral opportunities, and the biggest risks investors may be overlooking. Edited excerpts:

How do you see market valuations now and what are your return expectations for FY27?

Till early 2026, earnings growth seemed modest, but prices were discounting much stronger growth, leading to expensive valuations. Since then, however, some adjustment has happened.

Prices have corrected, earnings have held up better than feared, and time has played its role. Valuations today are closer to long-term averages, and the premium investors were paying for India has moderated. That said, the market is not yet cheap, though it is more reasonable than before.

As regards FY27 returns, it would be difficult to assign a ballpark return figure right now. But when (investment) starting points are healthier, investors should expect steadier compounding rather than the unusually high returns.

Mid- and small-caps are back to pre-war levels despite valuation concerns. How do you assess this rebound? Is it sustainable?

Foreign investors have sold aggressively in recent months, yet domestic investors continued investing through SIPs and other flows. That resilience is encouraging.

Bear markets are often bull markets for unit accumulation. But that only benefits those who continue investing through discomfort.

The correction in SMIDs has helped, but the reset remains incomplete in many pockets. Parts of this recent rebound appear sentiment-driven rather than any meaningful change in the earnings outlook.

Growth had already begun slowing before recent events, and that hasn’t changed materially. I see selective opportunities in small- and mid-caps.

Has the market turned optimistic too soon, or are risks adequately priced in?

Valuations have corrected and some stress indicators have improved which shows that markets are no longer pricing extreme optimism.

At the same time, risks remain -- energy prices, external flows, geopolitics, and their impact on growth and inflation. These issues do not disappear overnight.

So, markets will keep oscillating between fear and optimism.

What kind of diversified asset allocation can investors look at right now?

Asset allocation does not maximise returns every year. It helps investors remain rational, and rationality is what compounds wealth.

Though what investors should do now depends on temperament more than market views. Large-caps offer relatively better comfort for lump-sum allocations, while Flexi-cap funds remain a simple solution for long-term SIP investors.

Hybrid and multi-asset funds suit those who value smoother journeys. The right asset allocation is not what looks best on paper; it is what you can stick with in difficult markets.

Which segments or themes are you most constructive on over the next 2-3 years?

Banking and Financials continue to stand out. Several large private banks trade at reasonable valuations despite delivering solid returns on equity and strong balance sheets.

We are also constructive on Autos. Balance sheets are stronger, product cycles are improving, and a healthy domestic economy should support demand over time. Selectively, some Cement stocks also look interesting, especially where capacity expansion, regional positioning and cost discipline are favourable.

I would be more cautious in areas where narratives are strong, but visibility is weaker.

Which sectors are you underweight on?

We are cautious in areas where valuations leave little room for disappointment. Parts of consumer discretionary still trade on optimistic assumptions despite uneven demand conditions. Urban premium consumption is better, but broad-based household demand remains mixed.

Some pockets of capital goods and manufacturing also need selectivity. The long-term capex cycle is constructive, but market pricing in some cases had assumed flawless execution.

You’ve said investor behaviour is a bigger risk than external factors. How do you see retail behaviour now?

The recent correction showed encouraging behaviour as investors stayed invested despite negative foreign flows. But the real test often comes after recoveries.

Some investors will interpret recent gains as permission to take more risk. Others will feel they missed out and try to catch up. Both reactions are forms of recency bias.

The better approach is simpler: revisit your asset allocation. If it still suits your goals and risk appetite, stay the course. If not, rebalance.

One piece of advice for retail investors?

These behaviours are important for all investors.