Worst is over for crude oil prices for now: Jim Burkhard, S&P Global Energy

What's your view on oil prices from here, and to what extent has the market priced in the West Asia war risk?

What’s your price forecast for the remaining part of calendar year 2026 (H2-CY26)?

Does this mean the worst is over and that oil prices are unlikely to revisit $125-$130 a barrel?

Do we know the extent of damage to oil and gas infrastructure in West Asia?

How long will it take for supply to return to pre-war levels?

Could higher oil prices lead to demand destruction in countries such as India and China?

How relevant is the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the global crude market now, or is that on the backburner?

Should markets fear sanctions on Russian oil exports?

What does this mean for the broader oil market?

How do you see oil demand evolving in India and China over the next six months?

What are the biggest lessons learnt for the crude oil market from the West Asia crisis?

West Asia conflict that forced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has kept oil prices volatile over the last few months. US-basedvice-president and head of research for oil markets, energy and mobility at S&P Global Energy, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an in-person interview on the sidelines of their New Delhi Energy Briefing that they expect oil prices to average $80-$90 a barrel in the second half of calendar year 2026. A lot depends on China, he said, which has cut purchases significantly. Edited excerpts:When it comes to oil prices, two extraordinary developments stand out. First, the scale of the disruption (in crude oil supply) was unprecedented. Second, despite that disruption, prices have remained relatively moderate.We experienced more than three months of disruptions, yet prices have actually come down since April. Dated Brent, for example, was around $76 recently. That is surprising because, given the scale of the disruption, most people in the industry would have expected higher prices. But prices are lower now than what many had anticipated.Going forward, global inventories are low. Even if the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran holds, the recovery process is likely to be volatile and uneven. As inventories continue to decline and companies begin replenishing them, it could put upward pressure on oil prices.Prices will remain volatile, but our expectation is that Brent, which was around $76, could move into the $80-$90 range. There are many assumptions involved. Prices could fall to $65 or rise to $100 depending on how events unfold.Our base case assumes a continuing but uneven recovery and renewed demand for replenishing inventories. Production will not come back overnight, even if confidence returns that the Strait of Hormuz is safe. It will take time for output to recover to pre-crisis levels.For the second half of the year, we expect oil prices to average in the $80-$90 a barrel range. A lot depends on China, which has cut purchases significantly. If China resumes buying, that would add upward pressure. Japan and India also reduced purchases sharply, and a return to previous buying patterns would support prices further.We believe the worst is over, although one should never say never. Before the crisis, very few analysts would have believed that the Strait of Hormuz could remain closed for three-and-a-half months. Yet that is exactly what happened. The lesson is that we should never completely rule out extreme outcomes.That said, the outlook suggests there will be more oil available going forward, not less. While the US-Iran relationship will continue to create volatility and political statements could trigger market swings in the crude oil market, it does appear that the worst phase is behind us.Not completely. We know that some refineries have been hit, and the experience from Russia shows that refineries can often be repaired relatively quickly. However, we do not yet have a comprehensive picture of the damage.The active conflict largely ended in early April, so there has been time to assess damage and begin repairs. But until shipping routes reopen and visibility improves, there remains considerable uncertainty, which could move prices in either direction.The first issue is confidence. Tanker companies must be convinced that shipping through Hormuz is safe again, and we are probably not there yet. If confidence returns over the next month, the focus shifts to crude production recovery.About 11.5-12 million barrels per day (mbd) of production was shut in. Bringing all of that back has never been done before on such a scale. Some fields may return quickly, while older fields could take much longer. We simply do not know yet. It could take a couple of months or perhaps six months or more before everything is restored.That said, production volumes will eventually return, but not necessarily through the same routes. Iraq and Kuwait currently have few alternatives, but Gulf countries are already thinking about ways to reduce dependence on Hormuz.We prefer the term ‘demand curtailment’ rather than ‘demand destruction.’ Destruction implies demand disappears permanently. In the near term, we think consumers are merely reducing consumption, not eliminating it forever.Demand should recover as long as refined products are available. There are uncertainties not only on the production side but also on refining capacity. Gulf countries used to export about 5 million barrels a day of refined products, and we do not yet know whether all that capacity is functioning properly.Markets have adjusted primarily by drawing down inventories, while demand has held up better than expected. Assuming supply improves, demand could recover over the remainder of the year.What we have learned is that Ukraine has been relatively successful in targeting Russian refining infrastructure. However, Russian crude oil exports themselves have proven highly resilient. In some cases, when domestic refining is disrupted, more crude simply gets exported. Therefore, the bigger issue for Russia is domestic supplies of refined products rather than crude exports, which remain important to the global market and have held up remarkably well.History shows that sanctioned oil tends to find its way to the market. The purpose of sanctions is often to reduce revenues rather than physical supply. Russia has been very successful in working around US and European sanctions, particularly on crude oil. I do not expect Russia to face significantly greater difficulties now than before. The real question is how buying countries respond. Russia will sell its oil to someone; the issue is under what conditions buyers, including Indian companies, feel comfortable purchasing it.Before the war, there was a modest surplus of oil. There was more supply than demand, which is usually the case in the oil market. If Gulf production returns to pre-war levels by late this year or early next year, there should be enough oil to meet consumption needs.The key question is whether countries will seek to rebuild strategic inventories. China, Japan and Korea had very large stockpiles and were able to reduce imports sharply. Countries such as India had smaller reserves. If governments decide to increase inventories, that additional demand would support higher crude prices.India is emerging as the world's largest source of oil demand growth. China remains larger in absolute terms, but gasoline and diesel demand there has flattened. Growth in China is increasingly driven by petrochemical feedstocks and jet fuel.India, by contrast, is seeing broad-based growth across multiple products. Although China's overall consumption is still larger, India is becoming the single most important country for incremental oil demand growth.One key lesson is just how resilient and flexible the global oil market is. We saw that during Covid, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Hormuz disruption. Markets adjust, and price shocks do not necessarily last forever.Another lesson is the importance of strategic inventories. China and Japan were able to reduce imports because they had substantial reserves. This crisis demonstrated the value of maintaining those stockpiles. In fact, China effectively became the world's ‘swing consumer.’ Traditionally, markets focused on swing producers, but during this crisis China's willingness to adjust imports played a major role in balancing the market.