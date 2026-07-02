Aastha Spintex IPO: How to check allotment on BSE, NSE, registrar website

Aastha Spintex IPO allotment today: The share allotment of The share allotment of Aastha Spintex’s initial public offering (Aastha Spintex IPO) is likely to be finalised today, July 2, 2026.

The public offering, valued at around ₹170 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹125–₹136 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares, the issue was subscribed 4.64 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 7.62 times.

This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 3.30 times and 2.33 times, respectively.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Aastha Spintex IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

How to check Aastha Spintex IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Visit the BSE website

Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com

Step 2: Navigate to the Application Status Check

Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.

Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 3: Enter the Required Information

In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’.

In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Aastha Spintex Limited’.

Enter either your PAN number or your application number.

Step 4: Click 'Search'

Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: View the Allotment Status

The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares.

If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account.

Check Aastha Spintex IPO Allotment Status Online on Registrar’s Website – Direct Link

Investors can also check the allotment status of the Aastha Spintex IPO by visiting the official website of Bigshare Services:

Check Aastha Spintex IPO Allotment Status Online on NSE

Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting:

Aastha Spintex IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Aastha Spintex were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹139 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share, or 2.21 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Aastha Spintex IPO listing forecast

Shares of Aastha Spintex are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, July 6, 2026. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares.

Analysts however, cautioned that the given the grey markets remain unregulated the GMP should not be taken a sole indicator or listing performance.