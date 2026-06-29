Advit Jewels IPO booked 212x; here's how to check allotment status, GMP

Advit Jewels IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the ₹165.16 crore The basis of allotment for the ₹165.16 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Advit Jewels, which became the most subscribed mainboard offering in the country in calendar year 2026, is expected to be finalised today, June 29.

The public issue was subscribed 212.63 times, driven by strong demand from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved portion by 536.38 times.

Offered in a price band of ₹130-138 per share with a lot size of 100 shares, the IPO received bids for over 1,78,16,52,000 shares against the 83,79,300 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Among investor categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed their allocated quota 174.98 times, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed 95.30 times.

With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment results, which are expected to be out today.

How to check Advit Jewels IPO allotment status online?

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for Advit Jewels IPO can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Tata Capital IPO allotment status:

Check Advit Jewels IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Check Advit Jewels IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Check Advit Jewels IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Advit Jewels IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing date

As the allotment process gets underway, Advit Jewels' unlisted shares are trading at around ₹187 in the grey market, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹49 per share, or approximately 35.51 per cent over the upper end of the issue price band of ₹138, according to unofficial market trackers.

The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Based on the prevailing grey market trends, investors allotted shares could see listing gains of over 35 per cent. However, the grey market premium is an unofficial and speculative indicator and should be interpreted with caution.