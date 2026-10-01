Thursday, October 01, 2026 | 02:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Anarock Property Consultants files DRHP to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

Anarock Property Consultants files DRHP to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 550 crore and a Rs 450 crore OFS, with proceeds earmarked for AI, talent expansion and acquisitions

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised through it will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai-based property consultant Anarock Property Consultants has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 1,000 crore initial public offering (IPO).
 
The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of up to Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 450 crore by promoters Peter Properties Limited and Khushi Trust, and investor selling shareholders, including 360 ONE.
 
The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider a pre-IPO placement of Rs 110 crore before filing the red herring prospectus (RHP) with the Registrar of Companies (RoC).
 
If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised through it will be reduced from the fresh issue.
 
 
The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to fund organic growth, including an investment of around Rs 120 crore in artificial intelligence (AI) augmentation and technology.

Also Read

initial public offering, IPO

Anarock Property Consultants files draft papers for ₹1,000 crore IPO

coca cola

Coca-Cola considering December filing for India bottling unit's $1 bn IPO

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Wadhwa Group starts IPO process via confidential filing with Sebi

IPO

Inox Clean Energy plans ₹10,000 crore IPO, files papers with Sebi

NSE, National Stock Exchange

Record quarter primes India IPO market for another blockbuster year

 
Another Rs 89.5 crore will be used to strengthen existing businesses and add specialised services through talent augmentation, aimed at deepening client engagement.
 
Anarock also plans to use the proceeds to fund inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes.
 
The company recently acquired a 51 per cent stake in multidisciplinary architecture, master planning and interior design firm DSP Design Associates.
 
It plans to use Rs 148 crore from the IPO proceeds to fund the acquisition.
 
In 2025-26 (FY26), Anarock reported revenue from operations of Rs 881.89 crore, up 33.83 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
 
Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 93.21 crore, up 53.37 per cent YoY.
 
As of March 31, 2026, the company had 2,192 permanent employees and operated across 15 cities in India, along with operations in the Middle East.
 
Anarock had no outstanding borrowings as of FY26.
 
Its day-to-day capital requirements were funded through equity provided by its promoters until 2024.
 
In 2024, the company received investment from funds managed by 360 ONE Alternates Asset Management, which holds 18.77 per cent of the company’s pre-offer equity share capital on a fully diluted basis.
 

More From This Section

Zetwerk, NSE, IPO filing

India's domestic funds push IPO valuations lower amid market strain

Vishal Nirmiti IPO review: Brokerages positive on long-term prospects

Vishal Nirmiti IPO review: Brokerages positive on long-term prospects

Nityas Gems IPO

Nityas Gems IPO: What makes it a good long-term bet? Analysts weigh in

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Renewable energy firm Inox Clean Energy files for ₹10,000 crore IPO

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Subway restaurants operator EverBrands India files papers for ₹600 cr IPO

Topics : initial public offering IPO initial public offerings Anarock

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEWhy are markets down?Flydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharIND vs SL live streamingStock market crashIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 2:46 PM IST