Following Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company’s (MSEDCL’s) announcement of its plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO), states including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Gujarat are considering public listings of their power utilities, said Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal at the power ministers’ conference on Saturday.

The move comes amid the Centre’s push to encourage the public listing of power utilities as a measure to improve their financial health and reduce losses. Power distribution companies had total outstanding borrowings of ₹7.26 trillion as of March 31, 2025.

“Assam Chief Minister informed the Power Minister that Assam Power Generation Corporation has been identified by them for public listing. This will be quickly followed by their transmission company and distribution company for listing,” said Agarwal.

He added that Chhattisgarh was also in the process of doing so, and Haryana and Gujarat might be next.

Meanwhile, MSEDCL plans to go for an IPO by March 2027, eyeing ₹9,500 crore. It has appointed merchant bankers, who are taking the process forward at an expedited pace, Agarwal mentioned.

The Chhattisgarh government also approved the IPO of its power distribution utility in June this year.

As part of its broader asset monetisation plan, the government aims to unlock ₹2.765 trillion from power sector projects by FY30, according to the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0 released by Niti Aayog in February this year. The target for FY26 has been set at ₹49,900 crore.

Addressing the media, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said that electrification work had been taken up for 1.45 million households, of which around 625,000 had been electrified, including those covered through off-grid solutions.

He added that the remaining households are expected to be electrified by March 2027, except for those located in remote and hilly areas.

It was also stated that around 65,000 megawatts (MW) of thermal capacity is under active implementation, with the government aiming to increase the country’s total thermal capacity to 317 gigawatts (GW) by 2035-36.

“Our energy demand is continuously on the rise. Till nuclear power really picks up, we will continue to invest in our coal based industry. But our ambition on renewable energy is much higher,” the secretary said.