CMR Green Tech IPO defies weak market mood; fully booked on Day 1

CMR Green Technologies IPO subscription status, latest GMP: Despite weakness in the secondary markets, Despite weakness in the secondary markets, CMR Green Technologies has succeeded in attracting strong investor interest for its initial public offering (IPO), with the issue getting fully subscribed on the first day of bidding.

The non-ferrous metal recycler and secondary aluminium producer launched its maiden share sale on Wednesday to raise ₹630.88 crore through the capital markets, ending a nearly month-long hiatus in the mainboard IPO segment.

The strong response came even as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent during intraday trade amid concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and rising crude oil prices.

According to NSE data, the public issue received bids for 2,68,50,642 shares against 2,30,43,930 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.17 times as of 1:18 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Among investor categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand, subscribing to their reserved portion 2.89 times. Retail investors followed, oversubscribing their quota by 1.31 times.

Demand from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), however, remained muted. The category received bids for only 70,356 shares against 65,42,929 shares reserved for them, NSE data showed.

Grey market premium remains firm

READ | CMR Green Tech IPO to end mainboard dry spell; is it worth your money? Grey market trends also pointed to favourable investor sentiment towards the public offering. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the unlisted shares of CMR Green Technologies were reportedly trading at ₹255 apiece, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of nearly 32.81 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹192 per share.

CMR Green Technologies IPO details

The public issue comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 32.9 million equity shares, aggregating to ₹630.88 crore. Promoter group entities, including Mohan Agarwal, Gauri Shankar Agarwala HUF (through its karta), and Mohan Agarwal HUF (through its karta), are participating in the OFS. Additionally, Global Scrap Processors, part of the investor group, will divest a portion of its stake through the offering, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The IPO has been priced in the range of ₹182-₹192 per share, with a lot size of 78 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 78 shares and in multiples thereafter.

A retail investor is required to invest at least ₹14,976 for one lot, while bidding for the maximum permissible 13 lots, or 1,014 shares, would require an investment of ₹1,94,688.

Brokerages, meanwhile, remain divided on the issue. While Swastika Investmart has assigned a 'Neutral' rating, Beacon Capital Advisors (Equivision) has recommended investors consider subscribing to the offering. READ MORE

The IPO will remain open for subscription until Friday, June 5, 2026. Following the closure of the issue, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, June 8. Shares are likely to be credited to successful investors' demat accounts by Tuesday, June 9.

CMR Green Technologies is scheduled to make its stock market debut on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

As the IPO is entirely an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.