Coca-Cola's India bottling arm HCCH files DRHP for 997.5 million-share IPO

Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings Ltd. (HCCH), the holding company of Coca-Cola's Indian bottling business, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO).

The offer for sale (OFS) will comprise up to 997.5 million equity shares by its promoter, Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte. Ltd, with each having a face value of ₹10.

All of the proceeds from the IPO will go to the selling shareholder.

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages is one of Coca-Cola's largest bottling partners in India. Currently, Hindustan Coca-Cola Overseas Holdings Pte. Ltd. holds 60 per cent of HCCH's equity share capital, while Jubilant Beverages Limited holds the remaining 40 per cent.

Jubilant Beverages became one of the promoters of HCCH in July 2025.

John Murphy, chief financial officer of The Coca-Cola Company, had told investors during its July-September quarter earnings conference call that the firm was "...exploring a potential IPO of our bottling operations in India and we'll provide further updates as appropriate.”

Coca-Cola's decision to dilute its stake in its Indian bottling business is part of a larger global strategy to move away from bottling operations and adopt an asset-light, franchise-led business model.

Its portfolio of brands includes Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Fanta, Limca, Monster, Schweppes, Kinley, Maaza, and Minute Maid.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Kotak Investment Banking, Citi Global Markets India, J.P. Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs India and IIFL Capital Services.

HCCH's restated profit attributable to shareholders stood at ₹408.454 crore in the April-June quarter, compared to ₹1,054.4 crore in the year-ago period. The company added that its business and operations have undergone changes as a result of a multi-year refranchising process.

HCCH's revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to ₹4,310.17 crore in the quarter ended June.

In FY26, its revenue from operations stood at ₹11,663.24 crore, compared to ₹12,869.54 crore in FY25, down 9 per cent.

As per its DRHP, the company said it was the largest non-alcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage company by revenue operating exclusively in India in FY26, according to a report by The Knowledge Company (TKC).

“We were the largest The Coca-Cola Company bottler within the Coca-Cola System in India based on units of concentrate sold, with approximately 38.53 per cent of Coca-Cola India concentrate sales attributable to our territories in Financial Year 2026,” it said in its DRHP.

The company stated that it has the highest market share of 37.2 per cent in the overall soft drinks and packaged drinking water category.

In the carbonated soft drinks category, it holds a share of 60.1 per cent. In the still category, which includes its brands Maaza and Minute Maid, it has a market share of 42.6 per cent. It has a market share of 12.9 per cent in the energy drinks segment and 9.7 per cent in the packaged drinking water segment.