Deepa Jewellers IPO: Growth & valuations lift long-term appeal, say experts

Deepa Jewellers IPO review: Most analysts remain bullish on Deepa Jewellers' ₹460-crore initial public offer ( : Most analysts remain bullish on Deepa Jewellers' ₹460-crore initial public offer ( IPO ) given its strong growth potential, improving profitability and attractive valuations compared with peers.

Deepa Jewellers IPO also commands a healthy grey market premium (GMP) of 31 per cent, increasing its appeal for investors. That said, certain risks like weak margins and customer concentration linger.

Deepa Jewellers IPO opened for bidding on Tuesday, September 1. It will close on September 3.

The book-building offer is a mix of fresh share sale worth ₹250 crore and an offer for sale of ₹210 crore. The company plans to use the fresh proceeds raised for funding long-term working capital requirements towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory along with general corporate purposes.

The price band for Deepa Jewellers IPO is set at ₹168 to ₹177 per share. Investors can apply in lots of 84 shares.

Hyderabad-based Deepa Jewellers is a B2B jewellery company specialising in the design and wholesale supply of traditional and machine-crafted gold jewellery to regional retailers and prominent jewellery chains. Its customer base includes prominent jewellery retailers such as Kalyan Jewellers, Joyalukkas, Lalithaa Jewellery, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ), Chandana Brothers and Vaibhav Jewellers. In FY26, its top 10 customers contributed 64.7 per cent of revenues.

Brokerages on Deepa Jewellers IPO

Here's what top brokerages recommend on the offer:

SBI Securities

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Master Capital

Deepa Jewellers Limited is well positioned to benefit from rising organised jewellery demand, supported by its B2B business model, presence across key South Indian markets, established customer and karigar network, 15-member in-house design team, and expertise in processing and supplying hallmarked 22-karat gold jewellery, particularly Vardaman and CNC machine-cut bangles. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long- term investment opportunity, Master Capital said.

Swastika Investmart

The issue is priced at a meaningful discount to peer average P/E (~16x vs ~24x average), despite posting the highest RoNW (56.45 per cent) among all listed peers. However, customer payments are taking longer, with receivables rising sharply and the operating cycle reaching 53 days, increasing the company’s need for cash. Investors may consider the issue for listing gains considering Strong growth, improving profitability and attractive peer valuation; however, high customer concentration and thin margins warrant caution, Swastika said as it assigned a 'Neutral' call.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.