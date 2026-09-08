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Home / Markets / IPO / Demat additions surge to 3.3 mn as IPO boom draws retail investors

Demat additions surge to 3.3 mn as IPO boom draws retail investors

The IPOs are hitting the market when Nifty 50, the largecap index, is down 5 per cent, but the Midcap 100 has returned 10 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 is up almost 14 per cent

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Shilpa Rangarajan
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

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India’s demat account base expanded by nearly 3.3 million in August, its highest surge since January, driven by a fresh wave of retail investor additions.
 
According to data from NSDL, CDSL, and Sebi, the total number of demat accounts rose to 237.7 million in August, up from 234.43 million in July. Market experts attribute this surge to a pipeline of record-breaking initial public offerings (IPOs), including highly anticipated listings from the National Stock Exchange and Jio Platforms Limited.
 
The IPOs will hit the market when Nifty 50, the benchmark and large-cap index, is down five per cent over a trailing 12-month period, but the Midcap 100 has returned 10 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 is up almost 14 per cent for the same period.
 
 
A regression study found that retail investors invested in the market when smallcap stocks yielded the highest returns, acting as trend followers favouring the highest return-yielding indices. The Nifty Smallcap index has over the last two years given the highest return, and investors have invested in this segment directly or through mutual funds (MFs). Smallcap MFs have experienced a significant surge in their assets under management (AUMs), with the Nippon India Small Cap Fund — the largest in this category — holding an AUM of ₹79,000 crore.
 
Commenting on the trend, G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research, noted that the smallcap rally has attracted a lot of new investors into the capital markets. But more than that, IPOs have prompted a lot more new investors to open new demat accounts. Many newly listed stocks gave fabulous returns but getting allocation of a reasonable quantity of shares in new IPOs was a challenge. "Hence, many members in the same family started opening new demat accounts so that each family can apply in multiple accounts. This trend is boosting new demat additions," Chokkalingam added. 

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Echoing similar observations regarding primary market dynamics, Geetanjali Kedia, chief analyst at SP Tulsian.com, said, "whenever mega IPOs arrive, new investors rush to buy them because the public perceives IPOs as easy money.”
 
Explaining the timing of these account openings, Kedia added, "So, the ones who want to apply, will open demat accounts."
 
Business Standard’s research on depository data from December 2020 through August 2026 demonstrated that the correlation between monthly account openings and same-month market returns was effectively zero, and that new additions showed a strong relationship with trailing 12-month returns instead, with smallcap performance acting as the primary driver for retail entry.
 
Historical data underscored that retail account openings consistently lagged smallcap performance. In 2023, the Nifty Smallcap 100 rallied 55.6 per cent, which subsequently triggered a record 4.6 crore demat account additions in 2024, even as the blue-chip Nifty 50 recorded a modest 8.8 per cent gain the same year.
 
The regression analysis indicated that trailing one-year smallcap returns explained 57 per cent of the monthly variation in new demat account openings. Every 10 percentage point rise in the smallcap index over a 12-month period correlated with approximately 2.2 lakh additional monthly demat accounts.
 
Despite the strong retail influx ahead of upcoming mega issues, analysts warned that primary market frenzies driven by liquidity and perception will face structural risks if market valuations outpace underlying liquidity. Depository data revealed that CDSL has captured 86 per cent of all new demat account additions since late 2020, while NSDL’s overall market share of total accounts has contracted to below 20 per cent. As the primary market pipeline gears up for major listings, the pattern of lagged retail entry continues to define market participation cycles.

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Topics : demat account stock market trading Retail investors

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:03 PM IST