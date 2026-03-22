Sunday, March 22, 2026 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / EPC player Trenzet Infra files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

EPC player Trenzet Infra files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

The company proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to support its working capital requirements, purchase of construction vehicles and equipment, and for general corporate purposes

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Railway-focused EPC player Trenzet Infra Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 1.05 crore shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh-based company proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to support its working capital requirements, purchase of construction vehicles and equipment, and for general corporate purposes.

Trenzet Infra is a railway-focused EPC player with execution capabilities across bridges, earthworks, structural works, track development, and select electrification and signalling works for railway and allied infrastructure projects.

 

Its service portfolio involves construction of road over bridges, road under bridges, girder bridges, viaducts, flyovers, reinforced earth walls, and buildings, along with execution of piling, concreting, tunnelling, fabrication and launching of steel girders.

Also Read

Sebi

Sebi board to consider FPI settlement norms, intermediary reforms on Monday

Sebi

JP Morgan Chase Bank NA settles Sebi case for ₹34.42 lakh over FPI lapses

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Power infrastructure firm Polite Powertech files draft IPO papers with Sebi

L to R Sudip Dasgupta, CFO, CMPDI, Chaudhari Shivraj Singh, Chairman -cum-Managing Director, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited and Mukesh Agarwal, Director, Coal India during the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 16th March, 20

Central Mine Planning IPO opens: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

(From left) Rahul Suri, Whole Time Director, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd (Aeroplane Basmati Rice) and Aryan Suri, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd during an IPO Conference. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar).

Amir Chand Jagdsh Kumar sets IPO price band: Check key dates, size, GMP

As of January 31, 2026, the company had executed 40 infrastructure projects across seven states in India, with a cumulative project value of Rs 1,497 crore. As on the same date, Trenzet Infra's order book stood about Rs 1,600 crore, with 23 projects under execution across the country.

On the financial front, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 333.41 crore and profit after tax of Rs 26.95 crore in FY25.

Unistone Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Primary market heats up; Powerica, Sai Parenteral's to open

SBI Funds Management

SBI Funds Management files for IPO; SBI, Amundi to sell 203.7 mn shares

L to R Sudip Dasgupta, CFO, CMPDI, Chaudhari Shivraj Singh, Chairman -cum-Managing Director, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited and Mukesh Agarwal, Director, Coal India during the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 16th March, 20

Central Mine Planning IPO: Brokerages split on prospects; should you apply?

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Coal India's arm CMPDIL raises ₹470 cr via anchor investors ahead of IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Powerica, Sai Parenteral IPOs to open next week; GSP Crop subscribed 1.61x

Topics : SEBI IPOs EPC companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming DividendsOTT Release This WeekTMC Manifesto 2026Gold and Silver Rate todayFD Rates March 2026Flipkart Bonus Payout 2026Galaxy A57 and A37 LaunchLPG Crisis