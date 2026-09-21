Fintech firm Moneyview seeks $624 million valuation in trimmed India IPO

Accel-backed Indian fintech platform Moneyview is seeking a valuation of up to ₹5,985 crore ($623.89 million) in a ​trimmed initial public offering that is set to open ​for public subscriptions on September 24.

Moneyview, formerly known as Whizdm ‌Innovations, provides users a suite of financial products through a network of banks, non-bank lenders, insurers, and other financial institutions.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹750 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 100.49 million shares from existing investors.

Co earlier planned a fresh issue of ₹1,500 crore and an OFS of 136.1 million shares, as per the draft red herring prospectus. ‌It did not immediately specify the reason for the reduction in offer size.

Fintech platform plans to use IPO proceeds to drive growth in loan disbursals, invest in a subsidiary, and for general corporate purposes.

Promoters Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal to sell up to 13.55 million shares each, while Accel, Tiger Global and Ribbit Capital are also ​selling stakes.

The IPO will close on September 28, while the stock is expected ‌to begin trading from October 1. Anchor investors can bid on September 23.

The company's consolidated profit before exceptional items jumped ​65.4% ‌to ₹397 crore in fiscal year 2026, while revenue rose 43.3% to ‌₹3,351 crore during the year, driven by an increase in fees and commissions collected from users, as per its annual report.

The ​IPO comes at ​a busy time in India as primary market activity picked up pace in the second half of 2026 after a muted ‌first half ​due to geopolitical tensions.