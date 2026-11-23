Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) Ltd, a luxury food services company, is looking to raise Rs 361 crore through its maiden public offering, which will open for subscription on November 26, with a price band of Rs 181-191 per share.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will close on November 30, while bidding for anchor investors will take place on November 25, according to the public announcement on Monday.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 192 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 88,35,382 equity shares worth Rs 168.76 crore by existing shareholders.

At the upper end of the price band, the total issue size works out to Rs 360.76 crore.

The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards setting up one new centralised kitchen and two new banquets, as per the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus).

A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its material subsidiary, Foodlink Global Restaurants & Catering Services LLC, to fund the setting up of four new casual dining restaurants.

The funds will additionally be used for repayment or prepayment of outstanding borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Foodlink F&B Holdings (India) is a luxury food services business focused on providing curated culinary experiences. Its business model comprises events catering, casual dining restaurants and cloud kitchens, and banquets and integrated food and beverage services.

The company operates several casual dining restaurants and cloud kitchens under brands such as India Bistro, Art of Dum, China Bistro and Glocal in India and the United Arab Emirates.

In its events catering business, the company counts Hardcastle Restaurants, the master franchisee operator of McDonald's in western and southern India, Zee Entertainment and Greenply among its clients.

Foodlink is expected to make its stock market debut on December 3.

Equirus Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar.