Grey market winner: Indo-MIM IPO tops GMP charts; Lohia Corp, Xtranet trail

Dalal Street is set to see the launch of three mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) — Indo-MIM, Lohia Corp and Xtranet Technologies — on July 23, with the companies aiming to collectively raise ₹5,079.29 crore through their maiden share sales. Ahead of the launch, Indo-MIM has emerged as the clear grey market favourite, commanding the highest grey market premium (GMP) among the three issues.

According to sources tracking grey market activity, Indo-MIM was trading at a GMP of ₹185 per share, implying a 38.14 per cent premium over the upper end of its IPO price band. Shares were changing hands at around ₹670 in the unofficial market, against the issue price band of ₹461-485. The IPO has also received positive brokerage views, with Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers rating it "Apply" and Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities recommending "Subscribe." READ MORE

READ MORE Xtranet Technologies was the second-best performer in the grey market, with a GMP of ₹13 per share, or 10.24 per cent over the upper end of its price band. Shares were trading at around ₹140 against the IPO price band of ₹120-127. Swastika Investmart has recommended "Subscribe," while SBI Securities has maintained a "Neutral" rating.

Lohia Corp saw comparatively lower grey market interest, with a GMP of ₹36 per share, representing an 8.47 per cent premium over the upper end of its price band. Shares were quoted at around ₹461 in the unofficial market against the issue price band of ₹404-425. The IPO has received positive recommendations from SBI Securities and Mastertrust. READ MORE

The minimum investment requirement for small non-institutional investors (sNII) is ₹2,03,700, while big non-institutional investors (bNII) need to invest ₹10,03,950.

Xtranet Technologies IPO details

Xtranet Technologies is raising ₹166.80 crore through a book-built issue, comprising a fresh issue of 13.1 million shares.

The IPO opens for subscription on July 23 and will close on July 27. The allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on July 30.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹120-127 per share. The retail investor lot size is 110 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,970 at the upper end of the price band.

Lohia Corp IPO details Lohia Corp is raising ₹1,101.28 crore through a book-built issue, comprising an offer for sale of 25.9 million shares. The IPO opens for subscription on July 23 and will close on July 27. The allotment is expected to be finalised on July 28, while the shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on July 30. The company has fixed the IPO price band at ₹404-425 per share. The retail investor lot size is 35 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹14,875 at the upper end of the price band. The minimum investment requirement for sNII investors is ₹2,09,550, while bNII investors need to invest ₹10,05,840.

The minimum investment requirement for sNII investors is ₹2,08,250, while bNII investors need to invest ₹10,11,500.