Hero Motors IPO review: Why are analysts rating it 'Neutral'? GMP at 28%

Hero Motors IPO review: Auto parts maker Hero Motors Ltd's IPO will open for subscription today. The company has fixed a price band of ₹79-84 per equity share for its ₹1,000 crore IPO, which will remain open for subscription till September 18.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹600 crore and an OFS of shares worth up to ₹400 crore by promoters.

Under the OFS, OP Munjal Holdings will divest shares worth ₹395 crore, while Hero Cycles Ltd will sell shares worth ₹5 crore.

Hero Motors IPO review

Analysts have assigned a ‘Neutral’ rating to the Hero Motors IPO despite the company reporting strong profit growth, even as revenue expansion remains modest.

According to SBI Securities, Hero Motors delivered revenue/Ebitda/PAT CAGR of 5.7 per cent/34.3 per cent/55.5 per cent, respectively, during FY24-FY26.

In FY26, the top five customers contributed 61.4 per cent of revenue, exposing the business to changes in key customers’ demand and sourcing strategies, the brokerage said.

Valuation expensive vs peers

At the upper price band, Hero Motors is valued at a post-issue FY26 P/E multiple of 83.8x, which appears expensive as compared to its peers considering its modest revenue growth and high customer concentration.

"While the company’s technology-led capabilities and expansion into e-mobility and forged components remain promising, the valuation largely factors in future growth," SBI Securities said, adding that it "assigns a Neutral rating to the issue and would like to track its execution for a few quarters post-listing."

Master Capital has also shared a 'Neutral' rating on the issue, saying P/E of ~69–74x vs peer average of 50.2x, leaves limited upside cushion.

Concentration risk

Return on Net Worth (RONW) has improved to 8.53 per cent and Ebitda margin to 10.2 per cent, but remains below key peers. It noted that top 10 customers contribute 73–78 per cent of revenue, creating concentration risk.

"Our view: Neutral, given the strong business and EV growth potential, but high valuation limits the upside cushion," the brokerage said.

Hero Motors IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, Hero Motors shares are in high demand in the grey market. According to several websites that track grey market activities, Hero Motors shares currently trade at ₹108, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹24 or 28.5 per cent above the upper price band.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, Hero Motors has said that ₹190 crore will be used for repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings, while ₹200 crore will be utilised for purchasing equipment required for capacity expansion at the company's facility in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The remaining proceeds will be used for inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, besides general corporate purposes.