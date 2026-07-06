Highest single-day listings in CY26; 6 SME IPOs to debut on D-St on July 7

Dalal Street is set to witness the highest number of small and medium enterprise (SME) listings in a single day in calendar year 2026, with six companies scheduled to make their stock market debut on Tuesday, July 7, after concluding their initial public offerings (IPOs).

Kratikal Tech, Vinit Mobile, Sampark India Logistics, Seemax Resources, Atharva Polyplast and Teja Engineering Industries. Together, they have raised ₹185.14 crore through their IPOs. The companies scheduled to make their market debut are, Vinit Mobile,, Seemax Resources, Atharva Polyplast and Teja Engineering Industries. Together, they have raised ₹185.14 crore through their IPOs.

Of these, Vinit Mobile and Teja Engineering Industries will list on NSE Emerge, the SME platform of the National Stock Exchange, while Kratikal Tech, Sampark India Logistics, Seemax Resources. and Atharva Polyplast will debut on the BSE SME platform.

The July 7 listings will surpass the previous highest single-day tally recorded on June 24, when four SME companies, Clay Craft India, Diksha Polymers, Liotech Industries and Leapfrog Engineering Services, made their market debut after collectively raising ₹252.55 crore.

According to data compiled by Chittorgarh.com, 87 SME companies have raised ₹3,982.49 crore through IPOs so far in CY26. In comparison, 28 mainboard companies have mobilised ₹23,011.61 crore from the primary market during the same period.

Grey market cues mixed

Grey market trends suggest a strong listing for Kratikal Tech, while Atharva Polyplast and Teja Engineering Industries are also expected to deliver positive listing gains.

According to sources tracking activity in the unlisted market, Kratikal Tech was quoting at a grey market premium (GMP) of 51.85 per cent over its IPO issue price ahead of listing. If prevailing trends continue, the stock could list at a gain of over 51 per cent.

Atharva Polyplast was commanding a GMP of 11.67 per cent, while Teja Engineering Industries was trading at an 8.18 per cent premium to its issue price in the grey market.

In contrast, Vinit Mobile, Sampark India Logistics, and Seemax Resources were trading flat in the unofficial market ahead of their stock market debut, according to sources tracking grey market activity, indicating muted listing expectations.

Company GMP from IPO issue price Kratikal Tech 51.85% Atharva Polyplast 11.67% Teja Engineering Industries 8.18% Vinit Mobile 0 Sampark India Logistics 0 Sampark India Logistics 0

Analysts, however, cautioned that the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of actual listing performance. According to Ravi Singh, chief research officer at MasterTrust, the listing of six SME IPOs on a single day underscores the strong fundraising momentum in the SME segment and reflects growing interest among companies in tapping the capital markets.

However, he cautioned investors against viewing every SME IPO as a listing gains opportunity. Recent trends, Singh said, suggest that subscription demand and listing performance have become increasingly stock-specific rather than broad-based. Companies with strong fundamentals, reasonable valuations and clear growth plans are more likely to attract sustained investor interest, while weaker businesses may struggle after listing.

"Investors should also keep in mind that SME stocks generally witness lower liquidity and higher price volatility than mainboard companies. Therefore, instead of chasing every new listing, a selective approach backed by detailed analysis of financials, business quality and long-term growth potential is likely to deliver better investment outcomes," said Singh.

Several three-company listing days this year

The July 7 debut will mark the busiest SME listing day of the year. Before this, the market witnessed five occasions in CY26 when three SME companies made their stock market debut on the same day.

Most recently, on July 1, Jivial Industries, Shreedhar Spinners and Riyaasat Lifestyle listed on the exchanges. Earlier, on May 29, Bio Medica Laboratories, Autofurnish and Q-Line Biotech debuted on the bourses. This was followed by the listings of Accord Transformer & Switchgear, Mobilise App Lab and Kiaasa Retail on March 2, and Accretion Nutraveda, Msafe Equipments and Kanishk Aluminium India on February 4.

Earlier in the year, on January 21, INDO SMC, GRE Renew Enertech and Narmadesh Brass Industries made their stock market debut on the BSE.