The government is looking to part sale its equity shareholding in IIFCL along with a fresh issue of shares by the company in the initial public offering (IPO), which is likely by the end of the current fiscal year, an official said.

The Cabinet had earlier this year approved the IPO and listing of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), and the work is on to file a draft paper with market regulator Sebi for approval.

Without disclosing the quantum of stake dilution, the official said that while the government will reduce its stake by an offer for sale, IFCL will issue fresh shares to raise capital in the IPO.

Set up in 2006, IIFCL is a wholly-owned government company providing long-term finances to viable infrastructure projects and is registered as a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company with the RBI.

As of March 31, 2026, IIFCL's gross sanctions stood at over Rs 3.64 lakh crore to about 890 projects under direct lending, takeout finance and refinance, credit enhancement, InVIT and bonds. Cumulative disbursements under these schemes stood at over Rs 1.89 lakh crore.

The proceeds from the government stake sale in IIFCL will add to the government's disinvestment kitty. In the current fiscal year, the disinvestment proceeds stand at Rs 55,757 crore so far.