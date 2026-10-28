In the wake of Jio's listing, what are India's biggest share offerings?

Jio Platforms became India's second-largest company by market capitalisation after its shares soared 21% in their record Mumbai debut on Wednesday, giving Mukesh ​Ambani's Reliance Industries its first listing in two decades.

Shares of ​the company, whose main business is telecoms, opened at ₹1,358 a share, compared ‌with its ₹1,119 offer price. Jio is now valued at about $131.52 billion, overtaking Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

Here are the five largest Indian IPOs before Jio:

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

The National Stock Exchange became one of the world's 10 most valuable publicly traded bourses last month, with a market capitalisation of about $48 billion, after a $2.3 billion market debut. The stock listed at ₹1,800 on the BSE on September 24, up 0.84% from its issue price of ₹1,785.

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA

Hyundai, the world's third-largest automaker and India's fourth-biggest passenger vehicle maker, raised ₹27,870 crore ($2.93 billion) in October 2024 ‌in what is currently India's second-biggest IPO, after Jio.

The manufacturer's South Korean parent sold a 17.5% stake in a pure offer for sale, where existing shareholders sell shares and no new capital is raised.

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

The government pocketed roughly ₹20,500 crore ($2.16 billion) from selling a 3.5% stake in India's largest insurer and biggest domestic financial investor, a far cry from its initial target of up to $12 billion.

The shares slid nearly ​8% on their debut.

PAYTM

Paytm, an Indian fintech firm, raised ₹18,300 crore ($1.92 billion) in November 2021 in ‌a mix of a fresh share issuance and an offer for sale. Ant Group reduced its stake to 23% from 28% and SoftBank's Vision Fund pared its ​holding to ‌16%.

Paytm lost more than 27% on its debut, the biggest listing-day drop in Indian IPO history ‌at the time.

TATA CAPITAL

The Tata Group's financial services arm raised ₹15,500 crore ($1.63 billion) in October 2025, with Tata Sons and IFC among those selling in the offer-for-sale ‌component ​alongside a fresh ​issue. The IPO was the largest ever by a non-banking financial company in India. The shares listed at a slight premium of 1.23%.