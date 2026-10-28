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Home / Markets / IPO / In the wake of Jio's listing, what are India's biggest share offerings?

In the wake of Jio's listing, what are India's biggest share offerings?

The National Stock Exchange, Hyundai Motor India, LIC, Paytm and Tata Capital are among the country's biggest IPOs before Jio

Jio, Jio Platforms, Jio IPO, Reliance Jio

Jio Platforms became India's second-largest company by market capitalisation after a 21% listing-day surge | Image: Reuters

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 11:49 AM IST

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Jio Platforms became India's second-largest company by market capitalisation after its shares soared 21% in their record Mumbai debut on Wednesday, giving Mukesh ​Ambani's Reliance Industries its first listing in two decades.

Shares of ​the company, whose main business is telecoms, opened at ₹1,358 a share, compared ‌with its ₹1,119 offer price. Jio is now valued at about $131.52 billion, overtaking Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank.

Here are the five largest Indian IPOs before Jio:

NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE

The National Stock Exchange became one of the world's 10 most valuable publicly traded bourses last month, with a market capitalisation of about $48 billion, after a $2.3 billion market debut. The stock listed at ₹1,800 on the BSE on September 24, up 0.84% from its issue price of ₹1,785.

 

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA

Hyundai, the world's third-largest automaker and India's fourth-biggest passenger vehicle maker, raised ₹27,870 crore ($2.93 billion) in October 2024 ‌in what is currently India's second-biggest IPO, after Jio.

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The manufacturer's South Korean parent sold a 17.5% stake in a pure offer for sale, where existing shareholders sell shares and no new capital is raised.

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

The government pocketed roughly ₹20,500 crore  ($2.16 billion) from selling a 3.5% stake in India's largest insurer and biggest domestic financial investor, a far cry from its initial target of up to $12 billion.

The shares slid nearly ​8% on their debut.

PAYTM

Paytm, an Indian fintech firm, raised ₹18,300 crore ($1.92 billion) in November 2021 in ‌a mix of a fresh share issuance and an offer for sale. Ant Group reduced its stake to 23% from 28% and SoftBank's Vision Fund pared its ​holding to ‌16%.

Paytm lost more than 27% on its debut, the biggest listing-day drop in Indian IPO history ‌at the time.

TATA CAPITAL

The Tata Group's financial services arm raised ₹15,500 crore ($1.63 billion) in October 2025, with Tata Sons and IFC among those selling in the offer-for-sale ‌component ​alongside a fresh ​issue. The IPO was the largest ever by a non-banking financial company in India. The shares listed at a slight premium of 1.23%.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 11:49 AM IST